Man Charged Over Melbourne Synagogue Fire as Apparent Antisemitic Incidents Rock Australian City

Man Charged Over Melbourne Synagogue Fire as Apparent Antisemitic Incidents Rock Australian City

A synagogue fire during Shabbat dinner in Melbourne has led to charges against a Sydney man. Authorities are probing two more antisemitic attacks nearby. Officials and global leaders have condemned the violence as hate-driven and un-Australian.

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 6, 2025 14:04:58 IST

A 34-year-old man, Angelo Loras, was charged on Sunday over an arson attack at the East Melbourne Synagogue, one of three apparent antisemitic incidents in the city over the weekend, according to a report published by The Associated Press.

Synagogue Fire Sparks Alarm

According to the report, Loras was also charged with endangering life, property damage, and possession of a “controlled weapon,” although court documents didn’t specify the item.

The Sydney resident did not enter a plea or apply to be released on bail, the report said, adding that Magistrate John Lesser remanded Loras in custody to appear in court next on July 22.

The attack happened Friday night, when flammable liquid was ignited at the synagogue’s entrance while 20 worshippers were inside sharing a Shabbat meal. 

As the attendees escaped without injury through a back door, firefighters contained the blaze to the front of the 148-year-old heritage structure.

Two More Hate Crimes Follow

Meanwhile, a group of around 20 masked protesters stormed an Israeli-owned restaurant in downtown Melbourne on that same night.
 
According to police, they cracked a window, flipped tables, threw chairs, and chanted “Death to the IDF,” as reportes by Reuters.

A 28-year-old woman was arrested for causing obstruction to police investigation.

In another instance, three cars belonging to a Melbourne’s north business were torched early Saturday morning after being vandalized with graffiti. 

“Antisemitic inferences” were made at the scene, AP quoted the police as saying. According to the report, the company had also been targeted in the past by pro-Palestinian protesters.

Leaders Condemn Attack

Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke, who visited the vandalised synagogue on Sunday with Jewish leaders, reportedly said, “There were three attacks that evening and none of them had any business being in Australia, they were attacks against Australia.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also condemned the attacks while describing the incidents “severe hate crimes that need to be eradicated,” as he urged the Australian government to take strong action in that regard.

ALSO READ: Eye on China, Japan to Export Used Navy Destroyers to Philippines: Report

