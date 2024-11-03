Home
Monday, November 4, 2024
Mark And Daniela Longo’s Battle For Justice After Peanut The Squirrel’s Untimely Death

Mark and Daniela Longo are devastated after their viral pets, Peanut the Squirrel and raccoon Fred, were seized and euthanized by New York's DEC amid controversy.

Mark and Daniela Longo, the owners of the beloved viral pets Peanut the Squirrel and a raccoon named Fred, are grappling with heartbreak after New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) seized their animals and euthanized them following rabies testing. This distressing event occurred after officers responded to complaints regarding the living conditions of the couple’s pets.

The heartbreaking news of Peanut and Fred’s euthanasia has sparked widespread outrage, even drawing comments from prominent figures such as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk. Mark Longo expressed his devastation in an interview, stating, “Peanut did not die in vain!” He accused the state of abusing its power in this incident, although the Longos have yet to outline specific legal actions they plan to take against the county.

Background Of The Longos

Mark and Daniela Longo reside in Pine City, New York, close to the Pennsylvania border. Mark, 34, is the founder of P’Nuts Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary, an animal refuge named in honor of Peanut the Squirrel. Before establishing the sanctuary in April 2023, he worked as a mechanical engineer in Connecticut. The sanctuary has since grown to house over 300 animals, including horses, goats, and alpacas.

Daniela, along with other family members, assists Mark in managing the sanctuary. Despite their growing online fame and a significant following across social media platforms, the couple did not possess the required license to keep Peanut, as mandated by New York state law concerning wild animals.

The Story Of Peanut The Squirrel

In a phone interview, Mark Longo revealed that he was in the process of completing the necessary paperwork to certify Peanut as an educational animal. He recounted Peanut’s backstory, explaining that he rescued the squirrel seven years ago after its mother was killed in a car accident. After caring for Peanut for eight months, the Longos attempted to release the squirrel into the wild. However, Peanut returned to them, choosing to remain in their care ever since.

The tragic fate of Peanut the Squirrel has ignited discussions about animal rights and welfare, highlighting the challenges faced by pet owners in navigating state regulations. As the Longos pursue legal avenues in response to this incident, their story has resonated with animal lovers and advocates across the country. The Longos’ fight for justice underscores the need for clearer guidelines regarding the care and ownership of exotic pets, particularly in cases where animal welfare is at stake.

MUST READ | Iran's Nuclear Doctrine: Potential Shifts Under Khamenei's Leadership Explored

