Maryland High School Horror: Student Shot, Suspect In Custody As Police Investigate Shocking Campus Shooting

On February 9, 2026, the first gunshots started booming at Thomas S. Wootton High School at 2100 Wootton Parkway, Rockville, Maryland, the school which had tight security now saturated because of the gunfire.

Police confirmed the student was shot inside, at which point an urgent and immense police response was underway. This occasion took place at 2:00 p.m., the point in time when the students were all about to leave school. Police officers arrested the suspect by afternoon after authorities established security measures for the area.

The school maintained its lockdown for several hours to guard against new threats until police arrested the suspect which permitted the school to resume normal activities after the threat had been eliminated.

Security Response

The mobilization of law enforcement was instantaneous when officers from multiple regional police departments arrived at the Rockville campus. Police officers established a perimeter after their arrival and began their building search while students and faculty members stayed inside their classrooms.

Authorities directed parents to Robert Frost Middle School which functioned as the official reunification center to handle the disorganized situation. The lockdown continued until all hallways had been cleared because the school maintained a strict policy against any form of campus unrest.

The joint operation between the Montgomery County Department of Police and local emergency services resulted in the shooter being stopped and the victim receiving medical help without any further violent incidents.

Investigation Facts

The investigation has discovered initial information which shows that the shooting incident happened in a restricted area but the reason for the shooting remains unknown.

The detectives are conducting witness interviews and analyzing security cameras to build the sequence of events which took place during the afternoon. The school has not released any new information about the student’s medical status since Tuesday while the police are keeping the suspect’s identity secret until they file official charges.

The community leaders together with school officials have dedicated themselves to delivering mental health support services to students while the investigation moves toward legal proceedings against the person who violated campus safety.

Also Read: Hoover Shooting Shocks City As Officer Is Shot, Heavy Police Presence Floods Riverlake Drive In Tense Standoff