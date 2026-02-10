LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci canada Abdul Rahman BCB Assam politics ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd bcci canada Abdul Rahman BCB Assam politics ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd bcci canada Abdul Rahman BCB Assam politics ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd bcci canada Abdul Rahman BCB Assam politics ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci canada Abdul Rahman BCB Assam politics ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd bcci canada Abdul Rahman BCB Assam politics ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd bcci canada Abdul Rahman BCB Assam politics ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd bcci canada Abdul Rahman BCB Assam politics ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd
LIVE TV
Home > World > Maryland High School Horror: Student Shot, Suspect In Custody As Police Investigate Shocking Campus Shooting

Maryland High School Horror: Student Shot, Suspect In Custody As Police Investigate Shocking Campus Shooting

A student was shot at Thomas S. Wootton High School in Rockville, Maryland, on Feb 9, 2026. Police arrested the suspect after a swift response, lockdowns, and student reunification. Investigation continues, with authorities reviewing footage and providing mental health support.

Maryland High School Shooting: Student Injured, Suspect in Custody
Maryland High School Shooting: Student Injured, Suspect in Custody

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 10, 2026 03:42:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Maryland High School Horror: Student Shot, Suspect In Custody As Police Investigate Shocking Campus Shooting

On February 9, 2026, the first gunshots started booming at Thomas S. Wootton High School at 2100 Wootton Parkway, Rockville, Maryland, the school which had tight security now saturated because of the gunfire.

Police confirmed the student was shot inside, at which point an urgent and immense police response was underway. This occasion took place at 2:00 p.m., the point in time when the students were all about to leave school. Police officers arrested the suspect by afternoon after authorities established security measures for the area.

The school maintained its lockdown for several hours to guard against new threats until police arrested the suspect which permitted the school to resume normal activities after the threat had been eliminated.

You Might Be Interested In

Security Response

The mobilization of law enforcement was instantaneous when officers from multiple regional police departments arrived at the Rockville campus. Police officers established a perimeter after their arrival and began their building search while students and faculty members stayed inside their classrooms.

Authorities directed parents to Robert Frost Middle School which functioned as the official reunification center to handle the disorganized situation. The lockdown continued until all hallways had been cleared because the school maintained a strict policy against any form of campus unrest.

The joint operation between the Montgomery County Department of Police and local emergency services resulted in the shooter being stopped and the victim receiving medical help without any further violent incidents.

Investigation Facts

The investigation has discovered initial information which shows that the shooting incident happened in a restricted area but the reason for the shooting remains unknown.

The detectives are conducting witness interviews and analyzing security cameras to build the sequence of events which took place during the afternoon. The school has not released any new information about the student’s medical status since Tuesday while the police are keeping the suspect’s identity secret until they file official charges.

The community leaders together with school officials have dedicated themselves to delivering mental health support services to students while the investigation moves toward legal proceedings against the person who violated campus safety.

Also Read: Hoover Shooting Shocks City As Officer Is Shot, Heavy Police Presence Floods Riverlake Drive In Tense Standoff

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 3:42 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Maryland school shootingstudent injuredsuspect arrested

RELATED News

Italy Highway Robbery Caught On Camera: Masked Gang Blows Up Armored Cash Van In Shocking Daylight Ambush Brazen

Gainesville Shock: Small Jet Crashes Into Cars Mid-Landing, Terrifying Video Captures Seconds Of Chaos

Who Was Chandan Kumar? 37-Year-Old Indian-Origin Professional From Karnataka Shot Dead In Toronto Parking Lot, Parents Reveal Shocking Details

Downing Street Crisis: Keir Starmer Defies Resignation Calls After Top Aide Quits Over Epstein Row, Signals He Is Staying On

After Morgan McSweeney, Keir Starmer’s Communications Chief Tim Allan Also Quits; UK PM Loses Second Top Aide As Mandelson-Epstein Row Deepens

LATEST NEWS

IND vs PAK Confirmed For T20 World Cup 2026 On Feb 15 After Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s U-Turn

T20 World Cup 2026: Aryan Dutt Backs Expansion, Calls More Teams “A Very Positive Step”

Why Is The Melania Trump Documentary In Trouble? Legal Fears, Funding Questions And Political Heat Put The Project At Risk

Nitish Kumar’s ‘Ye Ladki’ Remark About Rabri Devi Ignites Heated Debate, Sparks Political Row In Bihar Council

Big Twist In Kanpur Lamborghini Accident: Lawyer Claims Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Shivam Mishra Was Not Driving The Car, Says ‘This Is An Accident’

Ishan Kishan Left Out of BCCI Central Contracts 2025–26 Despite Recent T20I Heroics

‘Mere Paas Paise Nahin Hain’: Bhool Bhulaiyaa Actor Rajpal Yadav’s Emotional Statement Before Surrender In ₹2.5 Crore Cheque Bounce Case Leaves Bollywood In Shock

PAK vs USA: ‘Baggage, Not Asset’ — Former Cricketers Rip Into Babar Azam’s Batting Form in T20 World Cup 2026

‘Vomit Ho Gaya’: Samay Raina’s Mother Revives Sunil Pal Controversy With One Killer Punchline But Here’s How Archana Puran Singh Reacted | WATCH

BCCI Annual Contracts 2026: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Downgraded to Grade B; Jasprit Bumrah And Two Others in Top Category | Full List

Maryland High School Horror: Student Shot, Suspect In Custody As Police Investigate Shocking Campus Shooting

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Maryland High School Horror: Student Shot, Suspect In Custody As Police Investigate Shocking Campus Shooting

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Maryland High School Horror: Student Shot, Suspect In Custody As Police Investigate Shocking Campus Shooting
Maryland High School Horror: Student Shot, Suspect In Custody As Police Investigate Shocking Campus Shooting
Maryland High School Horror: Student Shot, Suspect In Custody As Police Investigate Shocking Campus Shooting
Maryland High School Horror: Student Shot, Suspect In Custody As Police Investigate Shocking Campus Shooting

QUICK LINKS