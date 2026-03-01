Mass Shooting In Austin On West 6th Street Leaves 3 Dead, 20 Injured; Suspect Fatally Shot By Police In Nightlife District

In the early morning hours of Sunday, March 1, 2026, a mass shooting broke out in downtown Austin, Texas, near the busy nightlife area of West 6th Street.The shooting has left at least 20 people wounded and 3 people dead, police said. The attack happened around 2 am near Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden on the 700 block of West 6th Street which is a popular entertainment block full of bars and restaurants.

Witnesses said there was sudden gunfire as crowds were leaving bars and walking on the street. One local described “absolute chaos” with people running and screaming for cover as shots rang out.

Austin Police Shoot Suspect at Scene

As per reports, Austin Police Department officers responded quickly once the shooting was reported. They confronted a suspect at the scene and fatally shot him, APD confirmed. Police first said a suspect was taken into custody, and then clarified the person was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot by officers.

Officials are still gathering details on the victims. Some reports say up to 17–20 people may have been struck by gunfire and taken to local hospitals, while preliminary statements confirm at least 3 fatalities and numerous injuries. Exact numbers and conditions of the victims have not yet been fully released by authorities.

Austin Nightlife Area Turns Chaotic

Emergency services, including Austin-Travis County EMS and fire crews, worked at the scene treating victims and securing the area. Officials have urged people to stay away from downtown Austin while the investigation continues.

Shootings like these have been pretty much rare in the nightlife districts like West 6th Street. However, the increase in gun violence has sparked ongoing discussions about public safety during late night hours and the need for better gun laws.

Also Read: Ohio Nightclub Shooting: Multiple People Shot At Riverfront Live Venue In Cincinnati, Chaos And Injuries Swarm The Scene As Police Launch Investigation