Ohio Nightclub Shooting: Multiple People Shot At Riverfront Live Venue In Cincinnati, Chaos And Injuries Swarm The Scene As Police Launch Investigation

A shooting broke out late at night at Riverfront Live, a music venue on Kellogg Avenue in Cincinnati, Ohio. At first, reports said as many as 13 people were hurt. But police later confirmed nine people were shot and taken to nearby hospitals.

Thankfully, none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Riverfront Live Shooting Leaves 13 Injured

Some of the victims got themselves to hospitals before first responders even arrived, which made it tough to pin down exactly how many people were injured at first.

Officers found a gun at the scene and started their investigation right away, but so far, they haven’t released any details about who did it or why.

BREAKING: 13 people shot at Riverfront Live in Cincinnati, Ohio. – Citizen pic.twitter.com/i5egIZTc3z — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) March 1, 2026

Gunfire Erupts at Riverfront Live In Cincinnati

Interim Police Chief Adam Hennie told WCPO 9 Cincinnati that officers got the call around 1 a.m. Luckily, there were already some police working security at the event, so they were able to call for backup and get more help fast.

Hennie said, “We believe right now we have nine victims that have non-life-threatening injuries from the gunshot wounds.” All the victims went to either UC Medical Center or Good Samaritan Hospital.

Right now, there’s no word on what led to the shooting. Police are still gathering evidence and talking to witnesses, so the area around Kellogg Avenue, near Lunken Airport and the Ohio River, is closed off as they keep working the scene. The venue was just hosting a regular Friday night event.

This story is still developing, and updates will come as investigators learn more.

ALSO READ: Inside the Attack That Killed Khamenei: The Strike, Family Casualties And The End Of Iran’s Regime As Nation Faces Uncertain Political Future