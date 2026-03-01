LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit
LIVE TV
Home > World > Ohio Nightclub Shooting: Multiple People Shot At Riverfront Live Venue In Cincinnati, Chaos And Injuries Swarm The Scene As Police Launch Investigation

Ohio Nightclub Shooting: Multiple People Shot At Riverfront Live Venue In Cincinnati, Chaos And Injuries Swarm The Scene As Police Launch Investigation

Nine people were shot late Friday night at Riverfront Live music venue on Kellogg Avenue in Cincinnati, Ohio. Police confirmed all injuries are non-life-threatening.

Gunfire erupts at Ohio music event multiple people shot (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Gunfire erupts at Ohio music event multiple people shot (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 1, 2026 14:29:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ohio Nightclub Shooting: Multiple People Shot At Riverfront Live Venue In Cincinnati, Chaos And Injuries Swarm The Scene As Police Launch Investigation

A shooting broke out late at night at Riverfront Live, a music venue on Kellogg Avenue in Cincinnati, Ohio. At first, reports said as many as 13 people were hurt. But police later confirmed nine people were shot and taken to nearby hospitals.

Thankfully, none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Riverfront Live Shooting Leaves 13 Injured

Some of the victims got themselves to hospitals before first responders even arrived, which made it tough to pin down exactly how many people were injured at first.

You Might Be Interested In

Officers found a gun at the scene and started their investigation right away, but so far, they haven’t released any details about who did it or why.

Gunfire Erupts at Riverfront Live In Cincinnati

Interim Police Chief Adam Hennie told WCPO 9 Cincinnati that officers got the call around 1 a.m. Luckily, there were already some police working security at the event, so they were able to call for backup and get more help fast.

Hennie said, “We believe right now we have nine victims that have non-life-threatening injuries from the gunshot wounds.” All the victims went to either UC Medical Center or Good Samaritan Hospital.

Right now, there’s no word on what led to the shooting. Police are still gathering evidence and talking to witnesses, so the area around Kellogg Avenue, near Lunken Airport and the Ohio River, is closed off as they keep working the scene. The venue was just hosting a regular Friday night event.

This story is still developing, and updates will come as investigators learn more. 

ALSO READ: Inside the Attack That Killed Khamenei: The Strike, Family Casualties And The End Of Iran’s Regime As Nation Faces Uncertain Political Future

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 2:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: latest viral newslatest world newsmass shootingOhio gunfire

RELATED News

Dubai, Doha, Bahrain Rocked on Day 2 of Iran Retaliation; Two Injured After Drone Debris Hits Homes, 8 Wounded in Qatar | Check Public Advisory

Drone Strike Shakes Oman’s Duqm Port, One Worker Injured As US-Israel War On Iran Spills Into Neutral Territory

Who Is Morticia Addams? Woman Who Lit Cigarette With Burning Khamenei Photo Hails His Death, Says ‘We’d Dance On Your Grave, Died Like a Rat’ | WATCH

‘Mera Sher Tha Woh’: Lucknow Woman Mourns Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Condemns US-Israel Strikes, Says ‘If One Khamenei Is Killed, A Thousand Will Rise’ | WATCH

US Consulate in Karachi Attacked: Pakistani Protesters Storm Premises, Set Building on Fire After Khamenei’s Death; 8 Killed | Watch Videos

LATEST NEWS

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 10 and 12 Papers Postponed in the Middle East, New Dates Awaited

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 32 YouTube Release Date Announced: Can Fans Stream Hania Aamir, Bilal Abbas Khan’s Viral Pakistani Drama In India?

IND vs WI: Motie-Hosein-Chase Spin Trap? How West Indies Plan to Beat India in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash at Eden Gardens

Delroy Lindo Finally Breaks Silence On BAFTA Slur Incident During Onstage Presentation: ‘We’ve Been Shown…’

Ohio Nightclub Shooting: Multiple People Shot At Riverfront Live Venue In Cincinnati, Chaos And Injuries Swarm The Scene As Police Launch Investigation

NEET UG 2026 Registration Closes on March 8: Direct Apply Link, Eligibility And Key Dates

Who Is Jason Sanjay? Here’s The Real Reason Why He Unfollowed Vijay Thalapathy as Sangeeta Sornalingam’s Divorce Drama Unfolds

Why Are Shia Muslims In Jammu And Kashmir Protesting Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death After US Strikes Killed Iran’s Supreme Leader? All You Need To Know

IND vs WI Throwback: How Anil Kumble And Vinod Kambli Scripted a Historic Win For Team India at Eden Gardens

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2026: What to Revise in the Last Hours, Sample Paper Questions to Improve Scores

Ohio Nightclub Shooting: Multiple People Shot At Riverfront Live Venue In Cincinnati, Chaos And Injuries Swarm The Scene As Police Launch Investigation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ohio Nightclub Shooting: Multiple People Shot At Riverfront Live Venue In Cincinnati, Chaos And Injuries Swarm The Scene As Police Launch Investigation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ohio Nightclub Shooting: Multiple People Shot At Riverfront Live Venue In Cincinnati, Chaos And Injuries Swarm The Scene As Police Launch Investigation
Ohio Nightclub Shooting: Multiple People Shot At Riverfront Live Venue In Cincinnati, Chaos And Injuries Swarm The Scene As Police Launch Investigation
Ohio Nightclub Shooting: Multiple People Shot At Riverfront Live Venue In Cincinnati, Chaos And Injuries Swarm The Scene As Police Launch Investigation
Ohio Nightclub Shooting: Multiple People Shot At Riverfront Live Venue In Cincinnati, Chaos And Injuries Swarm The Scene As Police Launch Investigation

QUICK LINKS