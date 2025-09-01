LIVE TV
Home > World > Massive Floods Displace Almost 2 Million Across Pakistan

Massive Floods Displace Almost 2 Million Across Pakistan

The rural communities along riverbanks have been hardest hit, while urban areas, including parts of Lahore, have also faced significant flooding.

Pak Floods Lead to Evacuation (Image Credit - ANI)
Pak Floods Lead to Evacuation (Image Credit - ANI)

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: September 1, 2025 04:23:34 IST

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Climate Change, Musadik Malik, said that nearly two million people in Pakistan have been displaced due to severe flooding, with the poorest families suffering the most, while calling on the nation to come together and provide urgent assistance to those affected, The Express Tribune reported.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Malik emphasised that the government’s immediate focus is on supporting the most vulnerable populations in urgent need of aid and encouraged citizens and NGOs to offer all possible help to the flood victims, as reported by The Express Tribune.

The rural communities along riverbanks have been hardest hit, while urban areas, including parts of Lahore, have also faced significant flooding. Malik was joined by Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Inam Haider Malik, who highlighted the need for rapid relief efforts, including the provision of food, medicine, mosquito nets, clean water, water tanks, and temporary power supply, as reported by The Express Tribune.

He also urged vigilance to prevent potential disease outbreaks in crowded relief camps. “Although Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is abroad, he is receiving daily briefings and issuing guidance on relief measures, with the same information shared with Army Chief Field Marshal General Asim Munir, who is on-site overseeing the relief operations,” the Climate Change Minister said, as quoted by The Express Tribune.

He assured that the Pakistani federal government is supporting the provinces, with collaboration among the Army, Rangers, NDMA, and Rescue 1122. At critical flood control points such as Head Trimmu, Head Panjnad, and Kot Mithan, officials are managing water flow to stay below one million cusecs, with controlled breaches planned to protect populated areas, Malik noted, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Malik warned that the Panjnad river system could see water flows rise to three million cusecs if flooding worsens. He attributed all the blame for the floods to extreme weather caused by climate change, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

Tags: Pakistan Flood pakistan news

Massive Floods Displace Almost 2 Million Across Pakistan

