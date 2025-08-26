LIVE TV
India Helps Millions in Pakistan Amid Threats of Flood? All You Need to Know

India Helps Millions in Pakistan Amid Threats of Flood? All You Need to Know

India has issued flood warnings to Pakistan on humanitarian grounds as heavy rains threaten Punjab. CM Maryam Nawaz ordered evacuations from riverine areas, while authorities monitor the Sutlej, Chenab and Ravi rivers. Pakistan’s PDMA and PMD warned of high flood risks, urging preparedness and relief measures.

Pakistan's Punjab has already been on high alert in anticipation of floods. (Image Credit - X)
Pakistan's Punjab has already been on high alert in anticipation of floods. (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 26, 2025 01:41:59 IST

India has communicated details about possible flooding in Pakistan, officials said on Monday.

The Indian High Commission in Islamabad conveyed the information to the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, stressing that the communication was made entirely on humanitarian grounds.

The warning comes as Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in Pakistan ordered the evacuation of people from riverine and low-lying areas on Monday ahead of heavy rains and flood predictions, Dawn reported.

Swift Evacuations Ordered in Pakistani Punjab

According to the chief minister’s office, Maryam Nawaz directed officials “to ensure timely evacuation of the stranded population in view of [the] arrival of flood torrents”. She also ordered access to “all possible available resources” to prevent loss of life, relocate people to safe places, and take “prompt measures for the timely relocation of livestock”, Dawn reported.

The statement further said that CM Maryam asked authorities to “vigilantly monitor the flood situation of the Sutlej River and other rivers”, while ensuring “accommodation, food and medical treatment” as well as “suitable temporary accommodation” for flood victims. She also directed immediate provision of snakebite vaccines in flood-hit areas, it added.

Punjab has already been on high alert, with the provincial government evacuating thousands of people along the Sutlej River on Saturday after the river surged to a high flood level at Ganda Singh Wala, recording a dangerous flow of 129,866 cusecs, Dawn reported.

Officials Asked to Remain on Alert

The district administration, Rescue 1122 and other departments in Kasur, Pakpattan, Taunsa Sharif and other affected areas were instructed to remain “alert and vigilant”.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Climate Change cautioned on X that heavy rains were expected in the Gujranwala, Gujrat and Lahore divisions over the next 48 hours, “with a high risk of both riverine and urban flooding”. Citizens were advised “to stay alert, follow safety precautions, and remain prepared during this period”.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s Foreign Office confirmed that India had issued flood warnings to Islamabad.

Separately, the Pakistan Commission of Indus Waters reported “high flood level” in the Sutlej River at 10 am, according to an alert issued by the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The PDMA instructed district administrations to maintain a “high level of preparedness and mitigation of the disaster”, ensure accurate dissemination of information, and activate early warning systems.

Rising River Presents Threat

It also advised the pre-placement of earth-moving machinery at chokepoints, strengthening of embankments, deployment of additional staff and resources, establishment of relief camps with medicines and essential supplies, and relocation of livestock to higher ground.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a flood warning for the Chenab and Ravi rivers during the next 48 hours. The advisory stated that “moderate rainfall has commenced over the upper catchments of the Eastern Rivers”, warning that flows in the Chenab River at Marala, Khunki and Qadir Abad “may rise to high to very high flood levels during [the] next 48 hours”.

The PMD said flood intensity in the Ravi River would depend on “releases from Madhupur Barrage in India” but cautioned that due to heavy rainfall in downstream catchments, “medium to high flood conditions may develop in the river”. It further said intermittent rainfall could trigger urban flooding in the Lahore, Gujranwala and Gujrat divisions.

“It is further informed that the Indian reservoirs on the Ravi and Sutlej are already at danger level,” the PMD added, urging authorities to take preventive measures, Dawn reported. (ANI)

Also Read: Did India Alert Pakistan Of A Flood While The Indus Treaty Stays Suspended? What We Know

Tags: floodindiapakistan

India Helps Millions in Pakistan Amid Threats of Flood? All You Need to Know

