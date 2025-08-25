Did India Alert Pakistan Of A Flood While The Indus Treaty Stays Suspended? What We Know

India has apprised Pakistan of a potential flood in the Tawi River even as the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) continues to be suspended, several Pakistani media outlets reported. This is the first major message between the two nations since their May military standoff. On August 24, the Indian High Commission in Islamabad passed on to Pakistani authorities the potential for a flood in the Tawi River in Jammu, Geo News said.

Indus Waters Treaty in Abeyance

India suspended the six-decade-old Indus Waters Treaty following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 people dead. The attack was carried out by Pakistan-backed militants.

In his Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India’s position, stating, “blood and water won’t flow together.”

He also called the treaty “unjust and unreasonable” and cautioned that India will rethink its obligations under the accord unless Pakistan makes serious efforts to stop supporting terrorism.

What is Water Sharing Framework Under Indus Waters Treaty?

In 1960, the Indus Waters Treaty signed a framework of the fair apportionment of the Indus River and its tributaries between the two countries.

India was allocated rights to the three eastern rivers – Beas, Ravi, and Sutlej – under the agreement, while Pakistan was allocated the waters of the three western rivers – Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab.

The treaty allows the two nations restricted use of each other’s rivers, such as small hydroelectric plants that need little water storage. In spite of enduring three wars and several diplomatic crises, the accord was suspended by India after the April attack, citing Islamabad’s unabated support for cross-border militancy.

New Delhi has stated that the suspension will remain in place until Pakistan takes “credible and irreversible” steps to end terrorism. Islamabad, on the other hand, has asserted that “any attempt to halt or divert the flow of water owned by Pakistan” would be considered an “act of war.”

Shehbaz Sharif’s Warning to India on Indus Waters Treaty

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif once again made his counyry’s position clear on the question of water rights. He asserted that India would never be permitted to appropriate “even one drop” of Pakistan’s water entitlement.

“I wish to inform the enemy today that if you plan to take our water hostage, then remember this that you can’t grab even a single drop of Pakistan,” Sharif declared in a recent speech.

He went on, “if India tries to do this, you will once again learn such a lesson that you will be left grasping your ears.”

