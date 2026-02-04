LIVE TV
Measles Returns to Disneyland After 11 Years: LAX and Multiple LA Locations Put on Exposure Alert- Symptoms and Treatment Explained

Measles has resurfaced at Disneyland for the first time since 2015 after an international traveler, who later tested positive for the virus, visited several crowded areas within the resort as well as Los Angeles International Airport, Orange County health officials confirmed on Jan 31.

Measles Returns to Disneyland After 11 Years. Photos: Unsplash
Measles Returns to Disneyland After 11 Years. Photos: Unsplash

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 4, 2026 09:06:07 IST

Measles has resurfaced at Disneyland for the first time since 2015 after an international traveler, who later tested positive for the virus, visited several crowded areas within the resort as well as Los Angeles International Airport, Orange County health officials confirmed on Jan 31. 

Southern California health authorities have urged residents to stay alert for possible measles symptoms after infected travelers visited Disneyland, Los Angeles International Airport, and several other locations across the region in recent days. 

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that nearly 600 measles cases have been confirmed nationwide in 2026, including cases in California. 

Disneyland Areas Put on Exposure Alert 

The International traveller visited the following locations at the Disneyland Resort on Jan 28, during periods when others may have been exposed: 

  • Goofy’s Kitchen in Disneyland Hotel, 10:3- am to 1:30 pm. 
  • Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, 12:30 pm to closing. 

Health authorities cautioned that anyone present at these locations during the specified timeframes could be at risk of developing measles within seven to 21 days of exposure. 

In a statement, the Orange County Health Care Agency said, “People who were at these locations during the date and time listed above may be at risk of developing measles from seven to 21 days after being exposed.”

LA County Areas Put on Exposure Alert 

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday, February 2, announced a third measles case reported within the past week and issued exposure warnings for several locations. 

Health officials said individuals who were at the following sites may have been exposed to the virus:

  •  January 24, 2026: Mardi Gras Tuesday restaurant, 14543 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, between 11:30 am and 2:30 pm. 

Another recent measles case involved an international traveler who passed through Los Angeles International Airport. According to the department, the traveler who passed through Los Angeles International Airport. According to the department, the traveler arrived: 

  • January 26, 2026:  Viva Aerobus Flight 518 at Tom Bradley International Terminal B, Gate 201A.

People who were in the terminal between 10:45 pm on January 26 and 1 am on January 27 may have been exposed. Additional exposure risk was identified at the following location: 

  • January 30: Dunkin’ Donuts, 22020 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills, from 3 pm to 4:45 pm. 

Departments that are outlined with symptom monitoring deadlines:

  • Mardi Gras Tuesday exposure: Monitor symptoms through February 14
  • LAX exposure: Monitor symptoms through February 16 
  • Dunkin’ Donuts exposure: Monitor symptoms through February 20

Measles Symptoms 

Measles symptoms usually appear 7021 days after exposure and often develop in stages:

Early symptom (First 2-4 days) 

  • High fever 
  • Cough
  • Runny nose 
  • Red, watery eyes 
  • Fatigue and body aches 

Classic Signs 

  • Koplik spots: tiny white spots inside the mouth (often appear before the rash)

Rash Stage (3-5 days after early symptoms)

  • Red, blotchy rash that starts on the face and spreads to the neck, torso, arms, and legs
  • Fever may spike higher when the rash appears

Serious complications 

  • Ear infection
  • Diarrhea
  • Pnumonia
  • Brain swelling

Health officials advise anyone who has been exposed to monitor symptoms closely and contact a healthcare provider immediately if signs appear- especially if unvaccinated or immunocompromised.

Measles Treatment 

Measles treatment focuses on relieving symptoms and preventing complications, as there is no specific antiviral cure for the virus. 

Supportive care

  • Rest and isolation to prevent spread

  • Plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration

  • Fever reducers like paracetamol or ibuprofen (avoid aspirin in children)

Medical care

  • Vitamin A supplements (especially for children) to reduce severity and risk of complications

  • Treatment for secondary infections such as pneumonia or ear infections (antibiotics only if bacterial)

  • Hospital care in severe cases

Prevention after exposure

  • MMR vaccine within 72 hours of exposure may prevent or lessen illness

  • Immune globulin (IG) within 6 days of exposure for high-risk individuals (infants, pregnant women, immunocompromised people)

Health experts stress that vaccination is the most effective protection against measles. Anyone showing symptoms should contact a healthcare provider before visiting a clinic to avoid spreading the virus.

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 9:06 AM IST
