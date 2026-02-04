LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
disneyland Asian markets today elon musk India US trade deal latest news Bill gates and melinda breaking-news icc donald trump disneyland Asian markets today elon musk India US trade deal latest news Bill gates and melinda breaking-news icc donald trump disneyland Asian markets today elon musk India US trade deal latest news Bill gates and melinda breaking-news icc donald trump disneyland Asian markets today elon musk India US trade deal latest news Bill gates and melinda breaking-news icc donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
disneyland Asian markets today elon musk India US trade deal latest news Bill gates and melinda breaking-news icc donald trump disneyland Asian markets today elon musk India US trade deal latest news Bill gates and melinda breaking-news icc donald trump disneyland Asian markets today elon musk India US trade deal latest news Bill gates and melinda breaking-news icc donald trump disneyland Asian markets today elon musk India US trade deal latest news Bill gates and melinda breaking-news icc donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi Death: Who Killed The Son Of The Late Libya Dictator Moammar Gaddafi?

Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi Death: Who Killed The Son Of The Late Libya Dictator Moammar Gaddafi?

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of former Libyan ruler Muammar Gaddafi, has been killed, according to Reuters citing family-linked sources and Libyan media. Libya’s attorney general said forensic examinations found he died from gunshot wounds.

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi killed in Libya. Photos: X.
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi killed in Libya. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 4, 2026 08:38:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi Death: Who Killed The Son Of The Late Libya Dictator Moammar Gaddafi?

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the most prominent son of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, has been killed, Reuters reported, citing sources close to the family, his lawyer Khaled el-Zaydi and Libyan media said on Tuesday.

The office of Libya’s attorney general on Wednesday said investigators and forensic doctors examined the body of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi on Tuesday and determined that he died from gunshot wounds.

The office added in a statement that it was working to identify suspects and take the steps needed to bring a criminal case.

You Might Be Interested In

Who Was Saif al-Islam Gaddafi?

While Saif al-Islam is well-known in the north African country, especially for his role in shaping policy before 2011, his public profile has receded in recent years.

In 2015, a Libyan court passed a death sentence in absentia on Saif al-Islam for suppressing peaceful protests during the country’s 2011 revolution that ended his father’s rule.

He has also been provisionally charged by the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity, a case his lawyers failed to dismiss.

In 2021, Saif al-Islam registered as a presidential candidate for a December vote that eventually collapsed amid a political deadlock.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: US F-35 Shoots Down Iranian Shahed Drone Near USS Abraham Lincoln – Is the Arabian Sea Becoming A New Flashpoint?

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 8:38 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AFRICA NEWSGaddafiLibyaSaif al-Islam GaddafiWorld news

RELATED News

NBC Star Savannah Guthrie’s Mother Missing: Police Suspect Kidnapping As Donald Trump Steps In — What Happened To 84-Year-Old Nancy

ChatGPT Down? ‘Something Seems To Have Gone Wrong’ As Thousands Report Global Outage

US House Clinches Narrow 217–214 Win To Reopen Government, War Over DHS Funding Rages On, Bill On Its Way To Donald Trump

Muammar Gaddafi’s Son Saif Al-Islam Killed, Sources Say – The Man Who Warned ‘Libya Will Be Destroyed’ Meets A Violent End?

‘Beyond Heartbreaking’: Melinda Gates Breaks Silence As Epstein Files Drag Bill Gates Back Into Spotlight – ‘I’m Happy To Be Away From All The Muck’

LATEST NEWS

Mumbai–Pune Expressway Hit By 7-Hours Traffic Jam After Gas Tanker Overturns Near Adoshi Tunnel, Thousands Stranded Overnight | Here’s What We Know

Stocks to Watch Today: Bajaj Finance, NBCC, Nazara, Castrol India, Aditya Birla Capital, Mankind Pharma, V2 Retail, Bharat Coking Coal, Msafe Equipments, Pidilite And More In focus On 4 February

Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi Death: Who Killed The Son Of The Late Libya Dictator Moammar Gaddafi?

Mathira Khan Viral MMS: Pakistani Actress Trends Online Again After Alina Amir’s Leaked Video And Fatima Jatoi Clip — But Why?

After India–US Trade Deal Rally, What’s Shaping the Stock Market Today? Sensex, Nifty Set for Flat Start; Top Global Cues to Watch

Elon Musk Makes History Again: SpaceX-xAI $1.25 Trillion Merger Sends His Net Worth Soaring – Here’s How Rich He Is Now

ChatGPT Outage: What Caused The OpenAI Chatbot Disruption As Downdetector Flags Massive Spike?

Is India-US Partnership Entering New Phase? EAM Jaishankar Meets US State Secretary Marco Rubio In Washington Ahead Of Critical Minerals Ministerial

Odisha Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl ‘Bound And Gagged’ Survives Night Alone In Forest After Kidnapping, Attempted Rape

‘Beyond Heartbreaking’: Melinda Gates Breaks Silence As Epstein Files Drag Bill Gates Back Into Spotlight – ‘I’m Happy To Be Away From All The Muck’

Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi Death: Who Killed The Son Of The Late Libya Dictator Moammar Gaddafi?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi Death: Who Killed The Son Of The Late Libya Dictator Moammar Gaddafi?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi Death: Who Killed The Son Of The Late Libya Dictator Moammar Gaddafi?
Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi Death: Who Killed The Son Of The Late Libya Dictator Moammar Gaddafi?
Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi Death: Who Killed The Son Of The Late Libya Dictator Moammar Gaddafi?
Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi Death: Who Killed The Son Of The Late Libya Dictator Moammar Gaddafi?

QUICK LINKS