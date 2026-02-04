Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi Death: Who Killed The Son Of The Late Libya Dictator Moammar Gaddafi?

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the most prominent son of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, has been killed, Reuters reported, citing sources close to the family, his lawyer Khaled el-Zaydi and Libyan media said on Tuesday.

The office of Libya’s attorney general on Wednesday said investigators and forensic doctors examined the body of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi on Tuesday and determined that he died from gunshot wounds.

The office added in a statement that it was working to identify suspects and take the steps needed to bring a criminal case.

Who Was Saif al-Islam Gaddafi?

While Saif al-Islam is well-known in the north African country, especially for his role in shaping policy before 2011, his public profile has receded in recent years.

In 2015, a Libyan court passed a death sentence in absentia on Saif al-Islam for suppressing peaceful protests during the country’s 2011 revolution that ended his father’s rule.

Mahjoub Brigade Video, Disinformation, and Verified Updates on the Death of Saif Al Islam Gaddafi Libyan media and sources close to the Gaddafi family have formally confirmed the death of Saif al Islam Gaddafi @saifqaddafi following a targeted armed attack near the city of… https://t.co/Gojo0Qvp7R pic.twitter.com/mBWvqBiuAw — Basha باشا (@BashaReport) February 3, 2026

He has also been provisionally charged by the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity, a case his lawyers failed to dismiss.

In 2021, Saif al-Islam registered as a presidential candidate for a December vote that eventually collapsed amid a political deadlock.

(With inputs from Reuters)

