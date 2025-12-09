Meet Bonnie Blue – OnlyFans Model Arrested In Bali Over Alleged Pornography Charges, Could Face 15 Years Of Imprisonment; All You Need To Know

Indonesian police arrested British adult content creator Bonnie Blue, also known as Tia Billinger, in Bali for allegedly producing pornographic material. Officers carried out a major raid last week and detained nearly 20 foreign nationals, including 15 Australian men and two British tourists.

Police seized filming tools, contraceptives, erectile pills, and a van that they describe as her untaxed “Bonnie Blue Bangbus,” which she used for recording. Most detained men left the island after questioning, but Blue remains in custody as authorities continue to examine her activities under strict local laws.

Police Continue Inquiry as Blue Faces Harsh Anti-Pornography Penalties

Indonesian officers continue their investigation as Blue faces the country’s tough anti-pornography laws. These laws allow courts to impose prison terms of up to 15 years and fines of up to 6 billion rupiah, equal to around USD 540,000.

Her arrest gained wide attention because of her public profile and earlier claims of having sexual intercourse with 1,057 men in 12 hours for a record attempt. The possible penalties place her case under global focus as officials decide whether they will move ahead with a full prosecution or take a different legal route.

Legal Experts Predict Deportation Instead of Long Jail Term

Legal experts believe Blue may not face a long prison term despite the harsh provisions. Philo Dellano, managing partner at PNB Immigration in Jakarta, said authorities can still prosecute her because police are holding her, but deportation appears more likely.

He noted that if officials receive instructions to remove her, she can be sent to the nearest immigration office and then deported from Indonesia. His comments suggest that internal industry influence may shape the next steps.

For now, Blue remains in detention as officers decide whether the case will continue under the country’s moral and legal framework.

