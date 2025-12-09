LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karachi Cambodia afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe indian-rice-exports karachi Cambodia afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe indian-rice-exports karachi Cambodia afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe indian-rice-exports karachi Cambodia afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe indian-rice-exports
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karachi Cambodia afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe indian-rice-exports karachi Cambodia afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe indian-rice-exports karachi Cambodia afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe indian-rice-exports karachi Cambodia afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe indian-rice-exports
LIVE TV
Home > World > Meet Bonnie Blue – OnlyFans Model Arrested In Bali Over Alleged Pornography Charges, Could Face 15 Years Of Imprisonment; All You Need To Know

Meet Bonnie Blue – OnlyFans Model Arrested In Bali Over Alleged Pornography Charges, Could Face 15 Years Of Imprisonment; All You Need To Know

British OnlyFans model Bonnie Blue, also known as Tia Billinger, was arrested in Bali for allegedly producing pornographic content in violation of Indonesia’s strict laws. Police seized filming equipment and other materials during a major raid involving multiple foreign nationals. While many detainees were released, Blue remains in custody as authorities consider charges that could lead to a prison term of up to 15 years.

Pic Credit: Bonnie Blue
Pic Credit: Bonnie Blue

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: December 9, 2025 17:33:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meet Bonnie Blue – OnlyFans Model Arrested In Bali Over Alleged Pornography Charges, Could Face 15 Years Of Imprisonment; All You Need To Know

Indonesian police arrested British adult content creator Bonnie Blue, also known as Tia Billinger, in Bali for allegedly producing pornographic material. Officers carried out a major raid last week and detained nearly 20 foreign nationals, including 15 Australian men and two British tourists.

Police seized filming tools, contraceptives, erectile pills, and a van that they describe as her untaxed “Bonnie Blue Bangbus,” which she used for recording. Most detained men left the island after questioning, but Blue remains in custody as authorities continue to examine her activities under strict local laws.

Police Continue Inquiry as Blue Faces Harsh Anti-Pornography Penalties

Indonesian officers continue their investigation as Blue faces the country’s tough anti-pornography laws. These laws allow courts to impose prison terms of up to 15 years and fines of up to 6 billion rupiah, equal to around USD 540,000.

Her arrest gained wide attention because of her public profile and earlier claims of having sexual intercourse with 1,057 men in 12 hours for a record attempt. The possible penalties place her case under global focus as officials decide whether they will move ahead with a full prosecution or take a different legal route.

Legal Experts Predict Deportation Instead of Long Jail Term

Legal experts believe Blue may not face a long prison term despite the harsh provisions. Philo Dellano, managing partner at PNB Immigration in Jakarta, said authorities can still prosecute her because police are holding her, but deportation appears more likely.

He noted that if officials receive instructions to remove her, she can be sent to the nearest immigration office and then deported from Indonesia. His comments suggest that internal industry influence may shape the next steps. 

For now, Blue remains in detention as officers decide whether the case will continue under the country’s moral and legal framework.

Must Read: Lucknow Shocker: Live-In Partner Brutally Slits Her Engineer Boyfriend’s Throat After Heated Argument Gets Ugly, The Reason Will Leave You Stunned

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 5:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bonnie Bluehome-hero-pos-12indonesiaOnlyFans

RELATED News

Russia’s New Visa Offering Residency To Skilled Foreign Workers Will Make It Easy For Indian Professionals: How Does It Work And What You Need To Know

First Balochistan, Now Sindh: Violence In Pakistan’s Karachi Over Demand For Separate Sindhudesh, What’s Behind The Fury, Who Are Protesting

Russian An-22 Military Plane Crashes Near Moscow With Seven On Board

What Is The Conflict Between Thailand And Cambodia? New Civilian Deaths Reported As Dispute Extends To Border Area

South Korea Scrambled Its Fighter Jets After Chinese and Russian Military Planes Entered Its Air Defense Zone

LATEST NEWS

Think Before You Forward: How ’19-Minute Viral Video’ Could Cost You Up To 7 Years In Jail; Cyber Cell Issues WARNING

IVF In Chandrapur: Why Couples From Across Vidarbha Choose Aansh IVF With Dr Shweta Agarwal

Meet Bonnie Blue – OnlyFans Model Arrested In Bali Over Alleged Pornography Charges, Could Face 15 Years Of Imprisonment; All You Need To Know

‘IndiGo back on its feet, our operations stable’: CEO Pieter Elbers Apologises After Nationwide IndiGo Chaos

Redmi Note 15, Note 15 Pro And Note 15 Pro Plus: Leaked India Prices, Expected, Specs, Design, Camera, Everything You Need To Know

Over 300 Exhibitors to Showcase Next-Gen Mobility Solutions at AutoTech Asia 2026 in New Delhi

‘We Gave Sanju Chances But…’ Is The Wicket-Keeper Batter Getting Dropped Against South Africa In First T20I? Suryakumar Yadav Drops A BIG Hint

Golden Globe Nominations 2026: From Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle to Jacob Elordi Frankenstein – Check Full Winner list

Mahieka Sharma’s ‘Private Moment Turned Cheap,’ Hardik Pandya Slams Paparazzi As Girlfriend Clicked From Inappropriate Angle: ‘Not Everything Needs To Be…’

Lucknow Shocker: Live-In Partner Brutally Slits Her Engineer Boyfriend’s Throat After Heated Argument Gets Ugly, The Reason Will Leave You Stunned

Meet Bonnie Blue – OnlyFans Model Arrested In Bali Over Alleged Pornography Charges, Could Face 15 Years Of Imprisonment; All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet Bonnie Blue – OnlyFans Model Arrested In Bali Over Alleged Pornography Charges, Could Face 15 Years Of Imprisonment; All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet Bonnie Blue – OnlyFans Model Arrested In Bali Over Alleged Pornography Charges, Could Face 15 Years Of Imprisonment; All You Need To Know
Meet Bonnie Blue – OnlyFans Model Arrested In Bali Over Alleged Pornography Charges, Could Face 15 Years Of Imprisonment; All You Need To Know
Meet Bonnie Blue – OnlyFans Model Arrested In Bali Over Alleged Pornography Charges, Could Face 15 Years Of Imprisonment; All You Need To Know
Meet Bonnie Blue – OnlyFans Model Arrested In Bali Over Alleged Pornography Charges, Could Face 15 Years Of Imprisonment; All You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS