LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg vecna asim munir Epstein FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers bangladesh Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg vecna asim munir Epstein FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers bangladesh Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg vecna asim munir Epstein FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers bangladesh Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg vecna asim munir Epstein FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers bangladesh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg vecna asim munir Epstein FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers bangladesh Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg vecna asim munir Epstein FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers bangladesh Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg vecna asim munir Epstein FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers bangladesh Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg vecna asim munir Epstein FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers bangladesh
LIVE TV
Home > World > Meet Maria Sol Messi: Lionel Messi’s Sister And Fashion Designer Is Hospitalised After Serious Accident

Meet Maria Sol Messi: Lionel Messi’s Sister And Fashion Designer Is Hospitalised After Serious Accident

Maria Sol Messi, Lionel Messi’s younger sister, is set to marry Inter Miami U-19 coach Julián “Tuli” Arellano, though the wedding has been postponed due to her recent car accident. A successful businesswoman and fashion designer, she runs her own bikini brand and has worked on Messi’s ventures, carving out her own identity beyond her brother’s fame.

Lionel Messi’s sister Maria Sol is a fashion designer and a businesswoman, her marriage with Inter Miami coach Julián Arellano is postponed as she awaits her recovery after a car accident. (image X/ MessiMania)
Lionel Messi’s sister Maria Sol is a fashion designer and a businesswoman, her marriage with Inter Miami coach Julián Arellano is postponed as she awaits her recovery after a car accident. (image X/ MessiMania)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: December 23, 2025 18:31:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meet Maria Sol Messi: Lionel Messi’s Sister And Fashion Designer Is Hospitalised After Serious Accident

Maria Sol Messi is the 32-year-old younger sister of Lionel Messi, she is set to marry Julián “Tuli” Arellano, who is a coach on the Inter Miami under-19 team’s coaching staff. The wedding was scheduled for January 3 in Rosario, Argentina. The marriage is expected to be an intimate family event, which will be attended by Messi and his wife.

You Might Be Interested In

According to reports, Maria Sol and Arellano know each other from childhood and have grown up in the same neighbourhood of La Bajada in Rosario, where their relationship gradually developed into a long-term partnership. Arellano, who is more commonly known as “Tuli”, is currently a part of Inter Miami’s youth coaching team. He has himself played and coached at grassroots levels before he joined the MLS club’s staff. 

What does Maria Sol Messi do?

Despite being Lionel Messi’s sister, Maria Sol has built a strong career as a businesswoman and fashion designer. She has worked on several of Lionel Messi’s projects, which include The Messi Store. Besides, she has her own bikini brand, Bikinis Río, which has an international following and is worn by Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo. Maria Sol’s work ethic and track record show that she has a desire to build her own identity and a separate path from her brother’s fame. 

You Might Be Interested In

The wedding plans have, however, come to a halt due to an unfortunate accident that occurred in Miami. According to reports, the accident is said to be serious, in which she suffered multiple injuries. The marriage has had to be postponed while she is recovering, it is to be noted that Maria Sol remains a notable figure both within the Messi family and in her own right as an entrepreneur.

Also Read: U-19 Asia Cup Final: Pakistan Fans Labelled As ‘Shameless’ And ‘ Disgraceful’ For Booing Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14-Year-Old Impresses Internet By Gracefully Ignoring Them

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 6:31 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Inter Miami fclatest newslatest world newslionel messi

RELATED News

Lionel Messi’s Sister Maria Sol, Seriously Injured In Horrific Miami Car Crash Ahead Of Wedding

Greta Thunberg Arrested In London During Pro-Palestine Protest For Displaying Placard Linked To Banned Group | What We Know

Instagram, Facebook Down In US: Thousands Of Users Unable To Login Meta Apps; Here’s Why It Matters

JD Vance Slams Racist Attacks Against Wife Usha, Says ‘Anyone Who Attacks Her Can Eat…’; Criticizes Antisemitism

‘I Have No Words, It Haunts Me To My Core’: Epstein Island Survivor Opens Up About Lingering Trauma After DOJ Mentions Her Multiple Times

LATEST NEWS

Meet Maria Sol Messi: Lionel Messi’s Sister And Fashion Designer Is Hospitalised After Serious Accident

Viral ‘Yeshu Yeshu’ Pastor Bajinder Singh Missing From Spotlight Ahead Of Christmas; Where Is He Now

Did Aahana Kumra Make Relationship With Danish Pandor Insta-Official on His Birthday?

Why Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma’s Vijay Hazare Trophy Matches Won’t Be Telecast Or Streamed? Catch All The LIVE Action Here

Huawei Nova 15 Series Debuts With Powerful Kirin Chip, 6,500mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check Price Here

Meet Pratham Mittal: Masters’ Union Founder Who Joins Shark Tank India As New Judge

Income Tax Refunds Delayed for Many Taxpayers: Read to Know More

KARTET Result 2025 Released; Here’s How To Download Karnataka TET PDF

Gujarat’s Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi Inaugurates KP Green Engineering’s Matar Facility

Has Ranveer Singh Walked Out Of Don 3 Post Dhurandhar’s Massive Success? Actor Has Now Given Dates To This Movie Instead Of Farhan Akhtar’s Directorial

Meet Maria Sol Messi: Lionel Messi’s Sister And Fashion Designer Is Hospitalised After Serious Accident

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet Maria Sol Messi: Lionel Messi’s Sister And Fashion Designer Is Hospitalised After Serious Accident

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet Maria Sol Messi: Lionel Messi’s Sister And Fashion Designer Is Hospitalised After Serious Accident
Meet Maria Sol Messi: Lionel Messi’s Sister And Fashion Designer Is Hospitalised After Serious Accident
Meet Maria Sol Messi: Lionel Messi’s Sister And Fashion Designer Is Hospitalised After Serious Accident
Meet Maria Sol Messi: Lionel Messi’s Sister And Fashion Designer Is Hospitalised After Serious Accident

QUICK LINKS