Meet Maria Sol Messi: Lionel Messi’s Sister And Fashion Designer Is Hospitalised After Serious Accident

Maria Sol Messi is the 32-year-old younger sister of Lionel Messi, she is set to marry Julián “Tuli” Arellano, who is a coach on the Inter Miami under-19 team’s coaching staff. The wedding was scheduled for January 3 in Rosario, Argentina. The marriage is expected to be an intimate family event, which will be attended by Messi and his wife.

According to reports, Maria Sol and Arellano know each other from childhood and have grown up in the same neighbourhood of La Bajada in Rosario, where their relationship gradually developed into a long-term partnership. Arellano, who is more commonly known as “Tuli”, is currently a part of Inter Miami’s youth coaching team. He has himself played and coached at grassroots levels before he joined the MLS club’s staff.

What does Maria Sol Messi do?

Despite being Lionel Messi’s sister, Maria Sol has built a strong career as a businesswoman and fashion designer. She has worked on several of Lionel Messi’s projects, which include The Messi Store. Besides, she has her own bikini brand, Bikinis Río, which has an international following and is worn by Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo. Maria Sol’s work ethic and track record show that she has a desire to build her own identity and a separate path from her brother’s fame.

The wedding plans have, however, come to a halt due to an unfortunate accident that occurred in Miami. According to reports, the accident is said to be serious, in which she suffered multiple injuries. The marriage has had to be postponed while she is recovering, it is to be noted that Maria Sol remains a notable figure both within the Messi family and in her own right as an entrepreneur.

