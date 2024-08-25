Meghan Markle Sets Firm Condition for Return to England

After nearly four years away from England, Meghan Markle has presented a firm condition for her potential return to the country. According to a royal expert, this condition is pivotal for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to consider making England their home once again. The couple famously left the UK in 2020, stepping down from their royal duties and relocating to the United States.

Meghan Markle’s ‘Major Condition’ for Returning to England

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lived in England until 2020 before moving to California. Since their departure, the couple has made only a few brief visits to the UK, with Markle’s most recent appearance being in 2022 for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. A recent claim has surfaced, suggesting that Markle is willing to return to England, but only if certain conditions are met.

Royal author and expert Tom Quinn revealed that Meghan Markle has made it clear she would consider returning to England only if she and Prince Harry have their own residence and the security arrangements they deem necessary. “Meghan has said she’s only prepared to return to England if she and Harry have a place of their own and the security they both feel is essential. Meghan will never return to the UK and stay with her husband’s relatives,” Quinn shared, as reported by The Mirror.

The Quest for Permanent Residency and Security

Markle’s request for a secure and permanent residence in the UK follows the couple’s eviction from their previous home, Frogmore Cottage, in June. As of now, they do not have a residence in Britain, which further complicates their potential return. Quinn elaborated, stating, “If the couple manage to find a permanent home and sort out the security issue, they will certainly want to bring their children to the UK, but it’s going to take a lot of diplomacy to get to the point where Archie and Lili are able to develop a genuine and warm relationship with their cousins George, Charlotte, and Louis.”

Security has been a significant concern for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since they relinquished their royal duties in 2020. The couple was stripped of their taxpayer-funded police protection, a decision that has been a point of contention, particularly for Prince Harry. Recently, Harry won the right to appeal a High Court decision regarding the adequacy of his family’s current security detail in Britain. The court had ruled that their current protection was sufficient, but Harry continues to challenge this decision, seeking what he believes is necessary for his family’s safety.