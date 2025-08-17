LIVE TV
Home > World > Melania Trump Letter To Putin: What The First Lady Told The Russian President

Melania Trump Letter To Putin: What The First Lady Told The Russian President

First Lady Melania Trump personally wrote to Russian President Vladimir Putin, raising concerns over abducted Ukrainian children. President Donald Trump delivered the letter during their Alaska summit, highlighting the humanitarian urgency.

Melania Trump writes to Putin on abducted Ukrainian children, urging protection of innocence and future generations. Photos/X.
Melania Trump writes to Putin on abducted Ukrainian children, urging protection of innocence and future generations. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 17, 2025 05:18:44 IST

First Lady Melania Trump wrote a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin raising concerns over the plight of abducted children in Ukraine, White House officials confirmed on Friday.

President Donald Trump personally delivered the letter, written by his Slovenian-born wife, to Putin during their summit at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. The meeting between the two leaders aimed to explore potential solutions to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

What Melania Trump Wrote To Putin

According to officials, Putin read the letter immediately upon receiving it while both delegations observed. In her letter, Melania Trump wrote, “Every child shares the same quiet dreams in their heart, whether born randomly into a nation’s rustic countryside or a magnificent city-center. They dream of love, possibility, and safety from danger.”

Also Read: Trump Wanted To Gift And Serve These Exclusive Items To Putin – Summit Agenda Left at Alaska Hotel Printer Reveals

She emphasized the responsibility of leaders and parents alike, stating, “As parents, it is our duty to nurture the next generation’s hope. As leaders, the responsibility to sustain our children extends beyond the comfort of a few.”

The First Lady continued, “Undeniably, we must strive to paint a dignity-filled world for all, so that every soul may wake to peace, and so that the future itself is perfectly guarded. A simple yet profound concept, Mr. Putin, as I am sure you agree, is that each generation’s descendants begin their lives with a purity, an innocence which stands above geography, government, and ideology.”

Melania Trump Touches Upon The Issue Of Children In Conflict

Melania highlighted the resilience of children even amid conflict:,“In today’s world, some children are forced to carry a quiet laughter, untouched by the darkness around them—a silent defiance against the forces that can potentially claim their future. Mr. Putin, you can singlehandedly restore their melodic laughter. In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone—you serve humanity itself.”

She concluded her appeal with a direct message to the Russian President: “Such a bold idea transcends all human division, and you, Mr. Putin, are fit to implement this vision with a stroke of the pen today. It is time.”

Trump-Putin Alaska Meeting

Following the meeting, President Trump described the talks as “extremely productive” but clarified that an immediate resolution to the war was not reached, noting, “we are not there yet.”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to visit Washington on Monday for talks with President Trump.

Also Read: Why Does Vladimir Putin Rarely Speak In English? 5 Times He Actually Did

Tags: donald trumpMelania Trumpputinus news

