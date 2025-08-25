LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > World > Melania Trump’s Signature On Letter To Putin Fuels Autopen Conspiracy: All You Need To Know

Melania Trump’s Signature On Letter To Putin Fuels Autopen Conspiracy: All You Need To Know

In the note, she urged Putin to take steps toward peace, writing that children deserve to laugh freely without fear.

Melania Trump
Melania Trump

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 25, 2025 03:22:51 IST

US President Donald Trump recently delivered a letter from First Lady Melania Trump to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their summit in Alaska.

Melania did not attend the meeting but used the letter to raise concerns about the suffering of children in Ukraine due to the ongoing war. In the note, she urged Putin to take steps toward peace, writing that children deserve to laugh freely without fear. “Mr Putin, you can single-handedly restore their melodic laughter,” the letter read.

The message drew wide attention after Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi shared it on social media. But the focus quickly shifted from the contents of the letter to the signature at the bottom. Many users pointed out that Melania’s handwriting looked strikingly similar to Donald Trump’s. Some even posted side-by-side images of the two signatures, questioning whether the First Lady had signed the note herself.

Speculation grew that Trump may have signed on her behalf, or that Melania used an autopen, a device that replicates a person’s handwriting automatically.

Handwriting expert Bart Baggett added more fuel to the debate. He said Melania’s signature has changed over the years. Before her marriage in 2005, she signed in a more flowing cursive style. Later, her handwriting became sharper and more angular, resembling Trump’s own bold style. Baggett suggested this change might reflect a shared “Trump brand” image.

On Reddit and X, users connected the issue to Trump’s past criticism of Joe Biden, whom he once accused of using an autopen to sign official papers.

ALSO READ: Will Donald Trump Invite Vladimir Putin For FIFA World Cup 2026? Know What US President Said

Tags: donald trumpMelania Trumpvladimir putin

RELATED News

Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

LATEST NEWS

When Taylor Swift Hoped For Marriage And Travis Kelce Eyed Another NFL Season – Before Their Fairytale Engagement
Surjewala, Manoj Jha target BJP, EC over vote theft
Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Shatter Guinness World Record On Same Day As Jaw-Dropping Engagement Announcement
Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
Melania Trump’s Signature On Letter To Putin Fuels Autopen Conspiracy: All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Melania Trump’s Signature On Letter To Putin Fuels Autopen Conspiracy: All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Melania Trump’s Signature On Letter To Putin Fuels Autopen Conspiracy: All You Need To Know
Melania Trump’s Signature On Letter To Putin Fuels Autopen Conspiracy: All You Need To Know
Melania Trump’s Signature On Letter To Putin Fuels Autopen Conspiracy: All You Need To Know
Melania Trump’s Signature On Letter To Putin Fuels Autopen Conspiracy: All You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?