Melania Trump’s Signature On Letter To Putin Fuels Autopen Conspiracy: All You Need To Know

US President Donald Trump recently delivered a letter from First Lady Melania Trump to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their summit in Alaska.

Melania did not attend the meeting but used the letter to raise concerns about the suffering of children in Ukraine due to the ongoing war. In the note, she urged Putin to take steps toward peace, writing that children deserve to laugh freely without fear. “Mr Putin, you can single-handedly restore their melodic laughter,” the letter read.

The message drew wide attention after Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi shared it on social media. But the focus quickly shifted from the contents of the letter to the signature at the bottom. Many users pointed out that Melania’s handwriting looked strikingly similar to Donald Trump’s. Some even posted side-by-side images of the two signatures, questioning whether the First Lady had signed the note herself.

Speculation grew that Trump may have signed on her behalf, or that Melania used an autopen, a device that replicates a person’s handwriting automatically.

Handwriting expert Bart Baggett added more fuel to the debate. He said Melania’s signature has changed over the years. Before her marriage in 2005, she signed in a more flowing cursive style. Later, her handwriting became sharper and more angular, resembling Trump’s own bold style. Baggett suggested this change might reflect a shared “Trump brand” image.

On Reddit and X, users connected the issue to Trump’s past criticism of Joe Biden, whom he once accused of using an autopen to sign official papers.

ALSO READ: Will Donald Trump Invite Vladimir Putin For FIFA World Cup 2026? Know What US President Said