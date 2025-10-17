Michigan Plane Crash: Three Feared Dead, Clark Road Sealed Off Amid Investigation

A small aircraft crashed on Clark Road in Bath Township, Clinton County, Michigan, between Peacock and Upton Roads on Thursday evening. The tragic incident took place around 5pm. Officials reported that three fatalities are feared dead on site. The ambulance and the fire fighters rushed to the accident site.

The surrounding routes were closed to control movement and ensure safety. Witnesses reported a heavy police presence with several patrol vehicles and a helicopter hovering above the area. Fire trucks and at least one ambulance arrived as rescue workers began emergency operations.

🚨🇺🇸 PLANE CRASH REPORTED IN BATH TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN The crash occurred near Clark Road and Upton Road, where witnesses reported heavy smoke and flames visible from miles away. Emergency crews, including fire engines, ambulances, and a police helicopter, remain on the scene as… pic.twitter.com/kA0LFEMtTC — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 16, 2025

Thick Smoke Visible as Rescue Efforts Continue

Thick plumes of smoke rose from the crash site as first responders from Bath Township Fire and Police Departments joined Michigan State Police in managing the scene. Emergency crews worked to contain the area and assess the wreckage. Authorities have not released the identities of the victims. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are expected to assist in determining the cause of the crash.

Officials confirmed that the investigation remains active and could take several days. The immediate priority for police and firefighters is clearing debris and reopening the blocked section of Clark Road.

Investigators are collecting evidence and speaking with witnesses to determine what caused the small plane to go down. Local residents have been advised to avoid the area until further notice.

