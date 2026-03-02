Middle East on Edge: How The Iran War Reshapes Power For Trump And Netanyahu After Ali Khamenei’s Death, All About Strategic Gains And Growing Risks

The Middle East just hit one of its most explosive moments in years after a huge military escalation between Iran, the US, and Israel. Things really blew up when joint US and Israeli airstrikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on the late night of February 28.

Iranian state media confirmed Khamenei’s death, declared 40 days of mourning, and said he was killed in Tehran alongside family and senior officials.

Khamenei’s assassination is easily the biggest target taken out in this whole conflict, completely shaking up the region’s politics.

He’d ruled Iran since 1989, shaped its hostility toward the US and Israel, and built up Iran’s network of proxies like Hezbollah.

Now he’s gone, and there’s a power vacuum. Nobody really knows how it’ll play out for Iran’s military or politics, but the impact could be massive.

Netanyahu’s Strategic Position

For Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the war and Khamenei’s killing backs up his main message: Iran is an existential threat to Israel. He’s always said Iran’s nuclear program, missiles, and proxy forces need to be stopped to keep Israel safe.

By working closely with the US on these precision strikes, Netanyahu proves Israel’s military can reach any target and shows his own people he’s serious about security.

These strikes, especially against Iran’s top leadership, boost Netanyahu at home. Israelis, used to living with conflict, largely support tough action against Tehran and its allies.

Netanyahu’s hardline approach strengthens his support with nationalists, helping him before any elections or coalition deals. Plus, by hitting Iran’s command structure, he’s moving toward Israel’s long-term goal: keeping Tehran from projecting power across the region.

Trump’s Gains and Risks

For President Donald Trump, jumping into this fight marks a big shift from his earlier stance of avoiding drawn-out wars in the Middle East.

Now, he says the campaign is about stopping what he calls immediate threats from the Iranian regime. He publicly celebrated Khamenei’s death, calling it a “chance for the Iranian people,” and promised more military pressure to push for “peace throughout the Middle East.”

Geopolitically, Trump is asserting US dominance. By acting quickly with Israel, he’s showing the US is still the main power broker in the region.

This reassures Gulf allies who worry about Iran and warns off anyone else thinking about challenging American interests. Trump’s move also sends a message globally: the US won’t hesitate to use force to defend itself or its partners.

But it’s not all upside. Killing Khamenei has cranked up the conflict to a whole new level. There’s real risk of a drawn-out fight, more casualties, strikes from Iranian-backed groups like Hezbollah, and even wider regional chaos.

Even America’s allies in Europe are urging caution, worried about the fighting spreading and possible violations of international law as the bombardment continues.

Shared But Unequal Stakes

Both Netanyahu and Trump have gained from working together, but their reasons aren’t the same. Netanyahu’s political future depends on proving he can defend Israel; Trump wants to show off American strength and frame the war as necessary for world order.

With Khamenei’s death, a rallying point for Iranian hardliners, the stakes have jumped even higher. Now, the conflict heads into unpredictable territory, with huge consequences for both the Middle East and the world.

