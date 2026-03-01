Middle East Tensions Soar: Dubai Gold Flows Curbed As Flights Halted Amid US-Israeli Strikes On Iran: Will Global Supply Be Hit?

The impact on the global supply will depend on the length of disruption, the sources said. They declined to be named because they are not authorised to speak to the press.
Spot gold prices XAU= closed on Friday up 1.7% at $5,277 per troy ounce, their highest since January 30, with many analysts expecting safe-haven inflows into bullion once the market opens on Monday. Gold’s record high was $5,594.82 on January 29.
The market on Monday is likely to be dominated by financial flows on markets in Shanghai, London and New York, another source said.
“The major locations – China, India, New York, London and Zurich – are still okay,” a precious metals trader said.
(With Reuters Inputs)
Sofia Babu Chacko is a journalist with over five years of experience covering Indian politics, crime, human rights, gender issues, and stories about marginalized communities. She believes that every voice matters, and journalism has a vital role to play in amplifying those voices. Sofia is committed to creating impact and shedding light on stories that truly matter. Beyond her work in the newsroom, she is also a music enthusiast who enjoys singing.