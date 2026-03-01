Middle East Tensions Soar: Dubai Gold Flows Curbed As Flights Halted Amid US-Israeli Strikes On Iran: Will Global Supply Be Hit?

Physical gold shipments to and from Dubai’s bullion hub are expected to slow sharply in the coming days as airlines suspend flights following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation, according to industry sources.

Since gold is primarily transported by air due to its high value-to-weight ratio and security considerations, flight cancellations have effectively stalled short-term movement.

Dubai serves as a key transit point supplying major markets such as Switzerland, Hong Kong and India. Traders say the disruption may not immediately impact global availability, but prolonged flight suspensions could tighten supply chains and increase volatility in the bullion market.