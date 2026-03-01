LIVE TV
Home > World > Middle East Tensions Soar: Dubai Gold Flows Curbed As Flights Halted Amid US-Israeli Strikes On Iran: Will Global Supply Be Hit?

Dubai gold shipments stall as flights halt after US-Israel strikes on Iran; supply impact hinges on disruption length.

Dubai Gold Flows Curbed As Flights Halted Amid US-Israeli Strikes. (Photo: Canva)
Dubai Gold Flows Curbed As Flights Halted Amid US-Israeli Strikes. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 1, 2026 20:07:05 IST

Physical gold shipments to and from Dubai’s bullion hub are expected to slow sharply in the coming days as airlines suspend flights following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation, according to industry sources.

Since gold is primarily transported by air due to its high value-to-weight ratio and security considerations, flight cancellations have effectively stalled short-term movement.

Dubai serves as a key transit point supplying major markets such as Switzerland, Hong Kong and India. Traders say the disruption may not immediately impact global availability, but prolonged flight suspensions could tighten supply chains and increase volatility in the bullion market.

The impact on the global supply will depend on the length of disruption, the sources said. They declined to be named because they are not authorised to speak to the press.

Spot gold prices XAU= closed on Friday up 1.7% at $5,277 per troy ounce, their highest since January 30, with many analysts expecting safe-haven inflows into bullion once the market opens on Monday. Gold’s record high was $5,594.82 on January 29.

The market on Monday is likely to be dominated by financial flows on markets in Shanghai, London and New York, another source said.

“The major locations – China, India, New York, London and Zurich – are still okay,” a precious metals trader said.

(With Reuters Inputs)

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 8:05 PM IST
