What Does The Red ‘Flag Of Revenge’ Over Jamkaran Mosque in Qom Really Mean? Inside The Ancient Shia Tradition Invoked After Ali Khamenei’s Killing

A dramatic and dangerous new chapter in the Middle East conflict unfolded this weekend after a joint United States and Israeli military strike killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s most powerful figure.

Red Flag Raised in Iran, Qom

In a symbolic and angry show of defiance, a red “flag of revenge” was raised over the dome of the historic Jamkaran Mosque which is a sacred site near the city of Qom. The red flag is traditionally used in Shia Islam to signal vengeance and justice for wrongs against the community. Its appearance is a sign that the killing of Khamenei might have pushed Iran to escalate the war.

The United States and Israel launched coordinated air and missile strikes against Tehran and other strategic locations in Iran on saturday morning . The operation, described by some military analysts as one of the most extensive in decades. The operation appears to have been timed to hit Khamenei while he was meeting with senior advisers. A senior Israeli official told Reuters that intelligence suggested Khamenei and key commanders were killed in the attack.

Iran Vows “Heaviest Offensive”

Iranian state media later confirmed that Khamenei had died and declared him a “martyr,” calling the strike a blatant act of terrorism. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) vowed to launch what it called the “heaviest offensive in history” against Israel to avenge his death. “Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei martyred in US-Israeli attacks on Iran,” a state-run broadcaster posted, adding that the attack was carried out by “the most wicked terrorists and executioners of humanity.”

Iran’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian, went even further in his response. In a televised statement carried by state TV, he called Khamenei’s killing a “declaration of war against Muslims” and said it represented an attack on people everywhere who follow Shia Islam. “The assassination of the highest political authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran and a prominent leader of Shiism worldwide… is perceived as an open declaration of war against Muslims,” he said.

Across the region, reactions have varied. Some groups allied with Iran, such as Hamas, mourned Khamenei and condemned the attack, saying he had supported their cause and that the United States and Israel bore “full responsibility” for the strike and its consequences.

Israel and the US rejoice over the death of Ali Khamenei

Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have defended the action and portrayed Khamenei as a threat. Netanyahu said there were “many signs” that the Iranian leader was no longer alive and insisted that eliminating him was necessary to reduce threats to Israel’s security.

In the United States, former President Donald Trump praised the outcome, describing Khamenei as one of history’s most evil figures and saying the strike offered a moment for the Iranian people to “take back their country.” Trump also warned Iran that if it continued attacks, the U.S. would respond with force “never seen before.”

