Middle East Tensions Soar: 12,000 Flights Cancelled So Far As Iran Targets More Sites- Dubai Airspace & Flight Status: All You Need To Know

Travel across West Asia has plunged into chaos after the Iran-Israel war, which erupted on February 27, 2026, escalated sharply. As Iran targets more strategic sites across the region, nearly 12,000 flights have been cancelled globally, leaving thousands of passengers stranded including Indian nationals in the UAE and other Gulf countries.

Here’s a detailed look at the latest Dubai airspace status, flight cancellations, Indian evacuations, airline waivers and official advisories.

12,000 Flights Cancelled as West Asia Airspace Disrupted

Airspace restrictions and security alerts have forced airlines to suspend or reroute operations across the Gulf.

Indian carriers including IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet have paused or reduced services to Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh. Several foreign airlines have also halted flights between Indian cities and Gulf hubs.

At Indira Gandhi International Airport, 36 departures and 44 arrivals were cancelled, with multiple westbound flights delayed. Bengaluru recorded 44 cancellations, while Kolkata saw at least 10 international services suspended.

Reports suggest nearly 90% of commercial flights across affected airspace remain cancelled as missile interceptions and security concerns continue.

Dubai Airspace & UAE Flight Status: Partial Resumption Begins

Limited flight operations have resumed at Dubai International Airport and Abu Dhabi International Airport, though schedules remain volatile.

Emirates has suspended most regular operations until at least 3:00 PM local time. Meanwhile, IndiGo is operating four return flights to Jeddah as part of phased normalisation.

The UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that air defence systems intercepted a third wave of Iranian ballistic missiles early Tuesday morning. While most threats were neutralised, debris reportedly fell in some residential areas.

Authorities have advised travellers in Dubai not to head to the airport without confirmed evacuation seats, as city check-in counters remain closed.

Stranded Indians Rescued From Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Relief operations are underway to bring back Indian nationals.

Special flights operated by IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet brought stranded passengers back from Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The first wave of evacuees landed in Delhi earlier today.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arranged two aircraft from Fujairah Airport to bring 164 residents home to Mumbai, including 84 students from Pune’s Indira School of Business Studies.

The state government has also launched an emergency WhatsApp helpline for stranded residents.

IndiGo, Etihad, Qatar Airways Announce Waivers & Refunds

Airlines have rolled out flexible booking policies amid the crisis:

IndiGo is offering full flexibility for Middle East bookings made on or before February 28, valid for travel until March 7, 2026. Passengers can reschedule without penalty or claim refunds.

Etihad Airways has suspended flights to and from Abu Dhabi until 14:00 UAE time on March 4. Refunds are available for bookings up to March 7.

Qatar Airways is allowing free date changes within 14 days of the original travel date or full refunds for bookings between February 28 and March 10.

Passengers are urged to check airline websites for real-time updates before travelling.

US Issues Advisory; Embassy Hit in Drone Attack

The Trump administration has advised US citizens to leave several West Asian nations, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Lebanon, Iran, Oman, Iraq, Qatar, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the UAE and Yemen.

The US Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was reportedly hit in a drone attack, triggering a fire inside the compound. An explosion was heard in the vicinity, escalating global concerns.

Markets Shut, Tech Disruptions Reported

The Dubai Financial Market and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange remain closed on March 3 to prevent panic-driven volatility.

Meanwhile, Amazon Web Services reported power disruptions at its UAE data centres after objects struck nearby facilities, leading to temporary internet slowdowns in certain areas.

What Travellers Should Do Now

Do not travel to airports without confirmed tickets.

Check airline websites for updated flight status.

Use official helplines and embassy contacts for assistance.

Avoid relying on unverified social media updates.

Monitor advisories from the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

With tensions escalating and airspace conditions shifting rapidly, safety remains the top priority for airlines and governments alike. Further cancellations and rerouting are expected as the conflict continues to unfold.

