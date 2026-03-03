‘They Want To Talk, I Said Too Late’: Donald Trump Rules Out Iran Negotiations Amid Deepening Middle East Tensions, Says Leadership And Military ‘Gone’

Amid rapidly escalating tensions in the Middle East, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday declared that it was “too late” for Iran to restart negotiations, claiming that the country’s leadership and key military infrastructure had been destroyed following recent US strikes.

In a strongly worded post on Truth Social, Trump said Iran had reached out for talks but was rebuffed.

His remarks come as the conflict in West Asia enters its fourth day after coordinated US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Trump Claims Iran’s Military Capabilities ‘Gone’

In his statement, Trump asserted that Iran’s air defence systems, Air Force, Navy, and leadership structure had been neutralised. The US President suggested that Tehran had sought renewed negotiations regarding oversight of its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, but he rejected the idea outright.

The comments signal a hardening US stance amid rising military confrontation in the region.

Iran Signals Willingness for Talks “With Dignity”

Despite Trump’s declaration, an Iranian representative indicated that Tehran remains open to dialogue under certain conditions.

Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, representative of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, told ANI that Iran is “ready for negotiations but with dignity.”

Khamenei was reportedly killed in the recent strikes, marking a dramatic escalation in hostilities.

US Justifies Strikes in Letter to Congress

According to a report by Fox News, Trump sent an official letter to Congress defending the military action.

The strikes, conducted on February 28, targeted ballistic missile sites, maritime mining capabilities, air defence systems, and command-and-control centres inside Iran.

In the letter, Trump said the operations were aimed at protecting US forces, safeguarding the homeland, ensuring the free flow of maritime commerce through the Strait of Hormuz, and supporting regional allies, including Israel.

He emphasised that no US ground troops were deployed and that the mission was executed to minimise civilian casualties while deterring future threats.

Israel Targets Senior Iranian Commander

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported that Israel claimed to have targeted a senior Iranian commander in a recent strike. The Israeli military has not disclosed further details regarding the outcome of the operation.

Mass Funeral After Civilian Casualties

Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported that thousands gathered for a solemn funeral procession after more than 150 schoolgirls were killed in what it described as US-Israeli missile strikes.

Visuals aired by the channel showed large crowds mourning and protesting the deaths of the students.

Conflict Enters Fourth Day

The conflict has intensified since US and Israeli strikes reportedly killed Khamenei and other key Iranian figures. In retaliation, Tehran has launched counter-strikes targeting American military bases and Israeli assets across the region.

With Trump declaring negotiations “too late” and Iran signalling conditional openness to talks, diplomatic prospects appear increasingly uncertain as military exchanges continue.

