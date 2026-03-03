Who Was Seyed Majid Ebn Al-Reza? Iranian Defense Minister Killed In Fresh Israeli Strikes At President’s Office; Was Sworn In 2 Days Ago

US-Iran War: Seyed Majid Ebn Al-Reza, the new Iranian Defense Minister who was sworn into the top-level post just two days ago, was reportedly killed by Israel on Tuesday.

This comes as Israel announced another attack on the Iranian Presidential Office and Security Council building.

Reza moved into the office just two days ago, after Iran’s former Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh was reportedly killed in US-Israel strikes.

The development comes just a day after Israeli defense forces announced that both Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammad Pakpour were killed in strikes on Saturday.

Who Was Seyed Majid Ebn Al-Reza?

According to several reports, Reza was a senior military leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who was appointed as acting/caretaker Defense Minister of Iran by President Masoud Pezeshkian on March 2 2026, following the reported killing of his predecessor, Amir Nasirzadeh in U.S.–Israeli strikes.

Before this appointment, he served as deputy defense minister and held senior roles within Iran’s defense establishment.

His elevation came amid a major escalation in regional tensions, with military strikes and counter-strikes involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

(This is a developing news story. Details are being updated.)