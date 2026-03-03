LIVE TV
Home > World > Middle East War: 3 Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast As Oil Tankers Go Up In Flames, Nearly 20 Injured Across West Asia

At least three Indian nationals have been killed in Iranian attacks targeting commercial vessels in waters off Oman, while nearly 20 others were injured in strikes reported across West Asia, sources said on Monday. The casualties come amid a sharp escalation in regional tensions following Iranian retaliatory action against US and Israeli interests.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 3, 2026 09:31:47 IST

At least three Indian nationals have been killed in Iranian attacks targeting commercial vessels in waters off Oman, while nearly 20 others were injured in strikes reported across West Asia, sources said on Monday. The casualties come amid a sharp escalation in regional tensions following Iranian retaliatory action against US and Israeli interests.

Indian Sailor Killed On Board MKD Vyom

The Indian Embassy in Oman confirmed the “tragic demise of an Indian national on board MKD Vyom” in a post on social media. It said efforts were underway in coordination with Omani authorities to ensure the safe and early repatriation of Indians on the vessel.

According to officials, the Marshall Islands-flagged merchant ship MKD Vyom was struck by a drone boat nearly 52 nautical miles off the Muscat governorate coast. The impact triggered a fire and explosion in the vessel’s main engine room, leading to the death of one Indian crew member.

Two Indians Among Crew Killed On Oil Tanker

Two more Indian nationals were killed when the Palau-flagged oil tanker Skylight came under attack near Oman’s Musandam peninsula over the weekend, sources said.

The tanker had a 21-member crew, including 16 Indians. Three additional Indian crew members sustained injuries in the incident. Separately, another Indian national was critically injured in an attack on a vessel identified as LCT Alyh.

Nearly 20 Indians Injured Across Region

Beyond the maritime incidents, close to 20 Indian nationals were injured in Iranian strikes reported in different parts of West Asia. Around 13 of them were hurt in the United Arab Emirates. Most of the injured are reported to have sustained minor wounds and are said to be out of danger.

The attacks are part of a broader wave of Iranian retaliation after joint US-Israeli strikes reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader and several senior military officials, significantly raising tensions across the region.

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 9:31 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

