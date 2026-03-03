LIVE TV
Dubai Residents Get 'Shelter Alerts' as Iran Launches Ballistic Missiles at UAE- Here's What Happening

Dubai Residents Get ‘Shelter Alerts’ as Iran Launches Ballistic Missiles at UAE- Here’s What Happening

The United Arab Emirates said its air defence systems were activated after a wave of ballistic missiles was launched from Iran. In an official statement, the Minister of Defence said it remains in “full readiness” to counter any threats and safeguard the country’s territory, citizens, and residents.

Dubai Residents Get 'Shelter Alerts' as Iran Launches Ballistic Missiles at UAE. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 3, 2026 08:55:01 IST

Dubai Residents Get ‘Shelter Alerts’ as Iran Launches Ballistic Missiles at UAE- Here’s What Happening

The United Arab Emirates said its air defence systems were activated after a wave of ballistic missiles was launched from Iran. In an official statement, the Minister of Defence said it remains in “full readiness” to counter any threats and safeguard the country’s territory, citizens, and residents. 

Residents in Dubai also received emergency alerts on their phones, urging them to seek shelter immediately.

Iran-US War: Doha Hears Blasts as US Urges Americans to Exit Middle East

In neighbouring Qatar, residents said they heard around five loud explosions over the capital Doha, at approximately 1:40 am local time. Earlier blasts were also reported in the city, though there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. 

At the same time, the US Department of State advised American citizens to leave more than a dozen Middle Eastern countries amid continuing US-Israeli military strikes on Iran. 

Dubai- Iran War: US Advises Citizens to Leave 15 Middle East Nations

Mora Namdar, Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs at the US State Department, urged American citizens to leave Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, the occupied West Bank and Gaza, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen using available commercial flights. 

The intensifying hostilities- including the reported killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the lack of a clear exit strategy have heightened fears of a drawn-out conflict with serious regional and global repercussions. 

What’s Happening in Dubai?

 Loud blasts heard across parts of the United Arab Emirates since the Iranian offensive began were the result of air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles, as well as fighter jets striking drones and cruise missiles, the Ministry of Defence said on Monday. 

Officials added that they continue to closely track developments following the attacks that started on 28 February. Updated figures show sustained interception efforts, further minor injuries, limited property damage, and the launch of special flight operations. 

On 2 March alone, the ministry reported intercepting nine ballistic missiles, six cruise missiles and 148 drones. Ten people sustained minor injuries. 

Since 28 February, authorities said 174 missiles had been detected, 161 of which were destroyed, while 13 landed in the sea. Eight cruise missiles were also detected and neutralised. Additionally, 689 Iranian drones were identified, with 645 intercepted and 44 landing within UAE territory. 

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 8:55 AM IST
QUICK LINKS