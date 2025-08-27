Minneapolis Shooting: What Really Happened Inside The Minneapolis Church As Trump Responds

Minneapolis School Shooting: A shooting incident took place at Annunciation Church on the south side of Minneapolis, Minnesota, according to Reuters, citing local media reports. The church also houses a grammar school, where students were present when the incident occurred.

Minneapolis City Authorities Share Details

The City of Minneapolis addressed the situation on X, assuring the public that there was no ongoing danger.

“There is no active threat to the community at this time. The shooter is contained,” the city said in its first post.

There is an active police situation at Annunciation Church, 509 W. 54th St. There is no active threat to the community at this time. The shooter is contained. Stay away from the area to allow emergency personnel to help victims – W. 54th Street between Lyndale and Nicollet Ave. — City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) August 27, 2025

In a follow-up post, officials provided guidance to families, “the families of children at the school can go to the reunification zone at the Annunciation School.”

🚨BREAKING: Active Shooter at Annunciation Catholic School (Annunciation Church) in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Suspect is dead. Praying for the victims of this heinous attack and their families.#DonaldTrump President Trump: “I have been fully briefed on the tragic shooting in… pic.twitter.com/CAOdOzn2Zn — AJ Huber (@Huberton) August 27, 2025

President Trump Responds To Minneapolis Shooting Incident

US President Donald Trump confirmed he had been fully briefed on the incident and said federal authorities were already involved.

“I have been fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

JUST IN: President Trump says he has been briefed on the shooting at the Minneapolis Catholic school and calls on the nation to join him in prayer. pic.twitter.com/MoUEZqh13m — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 27, 2025

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz acknowledged that the shooting took place during the first week of classes at the school. Shortly after his statement, Minneapolis city officials reiterated that the shooter had been “contained.”

