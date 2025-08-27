LIVE TV
Minneapolis Shooting: What Really Happened Inside The Minneapolis Church As Trump Responds

A shooting unfolded at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where a grammar school was in session. Authorities confirmed the shooter was contained, assuring there was no active threat. President Donald Trump and Governor Tim Walz have both responded to the tragedy.

Shooting at Annunciation Church, Minneapolis; students present, shooter contained. Trump, Walz, and city officials respond. Photo/@pulse_trump.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: August 27, 2025 21:58:12 IST

Minneapolis School Shooting: A shooting incident took place at Annunciation Church on the south side of Minneapolis, Minnesota, according to Reuters, citing local media reports. The church also houses a grammar school, where students were present when the incident occurred.  

Minneapolis City Authorities Share Details

The City of Minneapolis addressed the situation on X, assuring the public that there was no ongoing danger.  

“There is no active threat to the community at this time. The shooter is contained,” the city said in its first post.  

In a follow-up post, officials provided guidance to families, “the families of children at the school can go to the reunification zone at the Annunciation School.”  

President Trump Responds To Minneapolis Shooting Incident

US President Donald Trump confirmed he had been fully briefed on the incident and said federal authorities were already involved.  

“I have been fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.    

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz acknowledged that the shooting took place during the first week of classes at the school. Shortly after his statement, Minneapolis city officials reiterated that the shooter had been “contained.”

Tags: annunciation churchannunciation schoolMinneapolis Shootingminnesota shootingus news

