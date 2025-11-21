LIVE TV
Miss Universe 2025: Can Manika Vishwakarma Repeat India's Pageant Glory?

Miss Universe 2025: Can Manika Vishwakarma Repeat India’s Pageant Glory?

The road to the Miss Universe crown will not be a walk in the park at all. The rivalry is tough, with the participants from all over the world and who possess different kinds of strengths.

Miss Universe 2025: Can Manika Vishwakarma Repeat India’s Pageant Glory? (Image credit: Manika Vishwakarma via Instagram)
Miss Universe 2025: Can Manika Vishwakarma Repeat India's Pageant Glory? (Image credit: Manika Vishwakarma via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 21, 2025 00:12:49 IST

Miss Universe 2025: Can Manika Vishwakarma Repeat India’s Pageant Glory?

Manika Vishwakarma, the 22 year old from Rajasthan, has from the very beginning emerged as a truly great representative of India at the Miss Universe 2025 before the national crown was won in Jaipur. Her way is a very strong foundation she comes from Sri Ganganagar, Delhi are the places where she lived and studied, and now she is at the end of Political Science and Economics education. This combination of rigorous academic training, and in addition to that, poise and confidence gives her a polished presence that many people think can work to her advantage on the Miss Universe global stage.

Can Manika Vishwakarma Repeat India’s Pageant Glory?

Manika is not only a pretty woman but also an intellectually sophisticated and socially engaged person. One of her accomplishments is the creation of Neuronova, which is an organization that advocates for neurodivergent individuals, mainly those who have ADHD. In fact, her advocacy is an advantage she has in the already existing pageant situation where Miss Universe is increasingly giving importance to contestants who are able to speak usefully about social issues. Besides that, the artistic background of hers classical dance and visual arts proves her profile is versatile, indicating she’s not just a contestant but rather a personality with manifold talents.

Miss Universe 2025

On the other hand, the road to the Miss Universe crown will not be a walk in the park at all. The rivalry is tough, with the participants from all over the world and who possess different kinds of strengths. To support that, Manika along with her speaking skills and advocacy work are indeed valuable assets, but it’s also a matter of many other factors the performance on stage, the final question, the ability to be charming under pressure, and the extent to which her message communicates with the judges. Nevertheless, considering her well mixed profile, increased intellectual sophistication, and social mission, a lot of pageant insiders and fans think of her as the strongest candidate for the title Miss Universe in 2025. If she keeps on skillfully utilizing her strengths, she might not only create a deep impact but also win the title.

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 12:12 AM IST
Tags: can Manika Vishwakarma win miss universeManika Vishwakarma miss universe 2025manika-vishwakarmaMiss Universe 2025Miss Universe 2025 liveMiss Universe 2025 predictionMiss Universe 2025 thailandmiss universe india 2025who will win Miss Universe 2025

Miss Universe 2025: Can Manika Vishwakarma Repeat India’s Pageant Glory?

Miss Universe 2025: Can Manika Vishwakarma Repeat India’s Pageant Glory?

