Missile Threat Alert Issued To Dubai Residents As UAE Intercepts Missiles And Drones Amid Israel-Iran Conflict, Urged To Avoid Open Areas

Residents in Dubai received emergency mobile alerts warning of a possible missile threat as the US-Israel-Iran conflict intensified across the Gulf.

Missile threat alert issued to residents in Dubai (AI-Generated Image)
Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 6, 2026 15:11:31 IST

MISSILE THREAT ISSUED IN DUBAI: People in Dubai got mobile alerts on Friday afternoon, warning them about a possible missile attack. The message popped up as the conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran dragged into its seventh day and started spilling over into the wider Gulf.

Missile Alert Sent to Dubai Residents

Everyone was already on edge. Security across the region was tight after a series of drone and missile strikes, part of Iran hitting back after US and Israeli forces attacked Tehran last weekend.

On Thursday, the United Arab Emirates said a ballistic missile and six drones targeted it. The UAE’s defence ministry reported that air defence systems shot down six missiles and 131 drones that day.

There were explosions near Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, according to a witness quoted by Reuters. Earlier, reports said parts of that airport and some hotels in Dubai were damaged during the attacks.

Dubai Emergency Alert: UAE Air Defences Intercept Missiles and Drones

All these alerts and disruptions have caused chaos for travellers. Flights have been cancelled or delayed all over, leaving tourists stuck in the UAE as the fighting gets worse.

The trouble isn’t just in the UAE. Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Kuwait have all reported incidents recently. Iran has tried to hit US military bases and diplomatic sites across the Gulf as part of its retaliation.

With tensions running high, Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum called Saudi Arabia’s defence minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud late Thursday.

Reports say they talked about the latest attacks and how the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other Gulf countries have come under fire since Iran began striking back after the US-Israeli operation against Tehran.

Kuwait had to activate its air defences too, after several missiles and drones flew into its airspace on Thursday evening. The Kuwaiti army says those loud sounds people heard came from its systems intercepting incoming threats.

These latest alerts in Dubai really show how the conflict sparked by US-Israeli strikes on Iran and followed by Tehran’s retaliation is now dragging in more Gulf countries. 

Many of these places not only host US military bases, but also serve as major travel hubs, so the fallout is hitting both security and daily life across the region. 

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 3:11 PM IST
Missile Threat Alert Issued To Dubai Residents As UAE Intercepts Missiles And Drones Amid Israel-Iran Conflict, Urged To Avoid Open Areas

