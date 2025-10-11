LIVE TV
Home > World > Mississippi Homecoming Shooting At Leland High School Kills 4, Injures 12: What We Know

Mississippi Homecoming Shooting At Leland High School Kills 4, Injures 12: What We Know

Mississippi Mass Shooting: A homecoming celebration in Leland, Mississippi, turned deadly when gunfire erupted late Friday night. Four people were killed and at least 12 injured, with four critically wounded and airlifted to nearby hospitals.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 11, 2025 21:17:06 IST

Mississippi Mass Shooting: Four people were killed and at least 12 others injured when gunfire broke out following a homecoming football game in Leland, Mississippi, late Friday night, officials reported. The shooting occurred around midnight Saturday on a main street in the small town, according to Mayor John Lee, who spoke to CBS News.

“Four of the injured were airlifted to nearby hospitals, including Baptist Medical Center in Jackson,” Mayor Lee said, noting that officials could not disclose the extent of their injuries. Authorities have yet to identify any suspects or make any arrests.

Details of Shooting at Leland High School

The tragedy took place amid the town’s homecoming celebrations. Earlier that evening, Leland High School had hosted its homecoming football game at 7 p.m., according to local reports.

Leland, located in Washington County, has a population of approximately 3,500 residents.

Johnie Cooks, Leland High School Alumnus and NFL Star

The town also mourns the loss of one of its notable former residents, late Giants Super Bowl champion Johnie Cooks. Cooks attended Leland High School before playing college football at Mississippi State. He was drafted No. 2 overall by the Baltimore Colts in the 1982 NFL Draft.

Cooks later joined the New York Giants during the 1988 season and remained with the team through the 1990 campaign. He was a key contributor to the Giants’ Super Bowl victory over the Buffalo Bills in January 1991. Over the course of his NFL career, Cooks appeared in 128 games across 10 seasons. In 2023, Cooks suffered a stroke and passed away at the age of 64.

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 9:17 PM IST
