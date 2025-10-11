LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu China news emmanuel macron trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu China news emmanuel macron trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu China news emmanuel macron trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu China news emmanuel macron trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu China news emmanuel macron trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu China news emmanuel macron trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu China news emmanuel macron trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu China news emmanuel macron trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee
LIVE TV
Home > World > US Government Shutdown: White House Begins Mass Layoffs, Over 4000 Federal Workers Affected

US Government Shutdown: White House Begins Mass Layoffs, Over 4000 Federal Workers Affected

Officials said the decision was made in response to the ongoing shutdown that has crippled major government services across the country.

Representational image
Representational image

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 11, 2025 09:37:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US Government Shutdown: White House Begins Mass Layoffs, Over 4000 Federal Workers Affected

The White House on Friday announced large-scale layoffs of federal workers as the US government shutdown entered its third week. Officials said the decision was made in response to the ongoing shutdown that has crippled major government services across the country.

Russell Vought, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, confirmed the move on social media, writing, “RIFs have begun,” referring to the government’s “reduction-in-force” procedure to dismiss employees. However, Vought did not specify which departments or agencies were affected.

Soon after his announcement, a US Treasury spokesperson said that layoff notices had been distributed within the department. A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told The Guardian that the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency would also be impacted. Meanwhile, unions said employees at the Department of Education were among those being let go.

Union leaders strongly condemned the move, calling it “disgraceful” and “illegal.” Everett Kelley, national president of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), said the Trump administration was using the shutdown as an excuse to fire thousands of workers who provide essential public services. “We will challenge these firings in court,” Kelley said.

The AFL-CIO, the largest labor federation in the US, also vowed legal action. Both the AFGE and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) filed emergency motions seeking to block the layoffs. “These mass firings will have devastating effects on services millions of Americans rely on every day,” said AFSCME president Lee Saunders.

Meanwhile, political deadlock continues in Washington. Congressional Democrats have refused to back a Republican spending bill unless it includes key healthcare measures. After seven failed votes, the Senate has gone into recess until Tuesday, making it unlikely that the standoff will end soon.

House Speaker Mike Johnson criticized Democrats for holding up funding, warning that federal employees and military personnel could soon miss paychecks.

ALSO READ: H-1B Visa: List Of New Restrictions Proposed By White House After $100,000 Fee Hike And How It Impacts Indians

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 9:37 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-6US government shutdownus newswhite house

RELATED News

Guatemala receives first flight from US with third-country migrants
‘I Did Not Say Then Give It To Me’: Trump Reacts To Not Winning Nobel, Says He Saved Millions Of Lives
Trump Announces 100% Tariffs On China In Retaliation For Beijing’s Export Restrictions
TRUMP: VENEZUELA OPPOSITION LEADER MACHADO CALLED ME
Emmanuel Macron Reappoints Sébastien Lecornu As French Prime Minister Just Days After He Quit

LATEST NEWS

Thala 2026? Will MS Dhoni Play In IPL Next Season, CSK Gives Hint!
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Pose For Rare Photo With Indian Couple In Switzerland, Video Goes Viral, Watch
US Government Shutdown: White House Begins Mass Layoffs, Over 4000 Federal Workers Affected
Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour: Truth Behind His East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Kolkata Derby Plans
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Pays Tribute to Bravehearts in Kokernag Operation
Diwali And The Golden Rush: How Modern India Is Changing Gold Buying Traditions With Digital Gold, ETFs, And Sovereign Bonds, No Lockers Needed!
George Clooney pulls from personal experience to play filmstar in 'Jay Kelly'
Emmanuel Macron Reappoints Sébastien Lecornu As French Prime Minister Just Days After He Quit
Did Donald Trump Call Venezuela’s Maria Corina Machado After Her Nobel Peace Prize Win?
Rampur Turf War: After Sitting MP Retaliates, Azam Khan Praises Mayawati, Invokes ‘Old Association’ With Kanshi Ram
US Government Shutdown: White House Begins Mass Layoffs, Over 4000 Federal Workers Affected

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Government Shutdown: White House Begins Mass Layoffs, Over 4000 Federal Workers Affected

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Government Shutdown: White House Begins Mass Layoffs, Over 4000 Federal Workers Affected
US Government Shutdown: White House Begins Mass Layoffs, Over 4000 Federal Workers Affected
US Government Shutdown: White House Begins Mass Layoffs, Over 4000 Federal Workers Affected
US Government Shutdown: White House Begins Mass Layoffs, Over 4000 Federal Workers Affected

QUICK LINKS