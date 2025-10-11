US Government Shutdown: White House Begins Mass Layoffs, Over 4000 Federal Workers Affected

The White House on Friday announced large-scale layoffs of federal workers as the US government shutdown entered its third week. Officials said the decision was made in response to the ongoing shutdown that has crippled major government services across the country.

Russell Vought, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, confirmed the move on social media, writing, “RIFs have begun,” referring to the government’s “reduction-in-force” procedure to dismiss employees. However, Vought did not specify which departments or agencies were affected.

Soon after his announcement, a US Treasury spokesperson said that layoff notices had been distributed within the department. A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told The Guardian that the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency would also be impacted. Meanwhile, unions said employees at the Department of Education were among those being let go.

Union leaders strongly condemned the move, calling it “disgraceful” and “illegal.” Everett Kelley, national president of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), said the Trump administration was using the shutdown as an excuse to fire thousands of workers who provide essential public services. “We will challenge these firings in court,” Kelley said.

The AFL-CIO, the largest labor federation in the US, also vowed legal action. Both the AFGE and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) filed emergency motions seeking to block the layoffs. “These mass firings will have devastating effects on services millions of Americans rely on every day,” said AFSCME president Lee Saunders.

Meanwhile, political deadlock continues in Washington. Congressional Democrats have refused to back a Republican spending bill unless it includes key healthcare measures. After seven failed votes, the Senate has gone into recess until Tuesday, making it unlikely that the standoff will end soon.

House Speaker Mike Johnson criticized Democrats for holding up funding, warning that federal employees and military personnel could soon miss paychecks.

ALSO READ: H-1B Visa: List Of New Restrictions Proposed By White House After $100,000 Fee Hike And How It Impacts Indians