Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei’s Alleged Gay Partner? Trump Says CIA Informed Him Of Claims About Iran’s Supreme Leader’s Long-Term Relationship With A Man

US President Donald Trump has alleged that the American intelligence briefings contained sensitive and controversial information about the personal life of the new Supreme Leader in Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei. In an interview with Fox News published on March 26, Trump stated that he was informed Khamenei could be gay and that this would be considered a bad beginning in a nation such as Iran, where there are very strict laws and harsh punishment to the LGBTQ+ community. The speculation was further triggered by Trump earlier in the week who hinted that Khamenei was simply unavailable, which cast more doubts on his health and his lack of presence in the public.

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei’s Alleged Gay Partner?

Intelligence reports, one of which was by the New York Post, leaked to Trump reported a long term personal connection between Khamenei and a man who may have been his childhood tutor. The report has cited sources that the information was sourced by very secure intelligence channels, although no verification to the same has been published. Other claims indicated that Khamenei could have exhibited some weird behavior in the course of recovery of injuries inflicted in recent airstrikes, although such allegations are yet to be proven and have been controversial.

What Are The Reports Of Mojtaba Khamenei Being Gay?

Other older intelligence material is also mentioned, such as a 2008 WikiLeaks cable, which said Khamenei had visited London several times on personal health matters, and was relatively late in marrying. Although this information has re-emerged in the modern discourse, it is not publicly proved that any supposed long term partner actually existed and who. Altogether, the arguments are founded on the intelligence leaks and media coverage, and the Iranian authorities do not confirm the information officially, which is why the story is an object of speculation rather than a fact.

Also Read: ‘Mojtaba Khamenei Is Gay’: Trump Confirms CIA Told Him, Calls It ‘A Bad Start’ For Iran’s New Supreme Leader