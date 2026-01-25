‘More Ready Than Ever, Finger On The Trigger’: Iran Revolutionary Guard Commander Warns US As Warships Head To Middle East

General Mohammad Pakpour who leads Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a severe warning to the United States on Saturday when he declared that the paramilitary unit stands ready for battle while United States warships proceed to the Middle East. The warning comes amid growing pressure from President Donald Trump and widespread anti regime protests which have been met with violent crackdowns in which the IRGC has played a central role.

Iran’s Fresh Warning To US

According to The Associated Press Pakpour requested the US and Israel to prevent any errors in their assessments, according to the Iranian news outlet Nournews which maintains close ties to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. Tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to rise because both governments issue threats against each other. General Abolfazl Shekarchi, the Iranian armed forces spokesman, warned Trump on Tuesday that any attack on Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would result in strong retaliation because we not only cut that hand but also we will set fire to their world. Trump confirmed aboard Air Force One that he had dispatched a ‘massive fleet’ which included the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and its warship companions to the Indian Ocean as a precautionary measure for potential future operations. Israel has shown backing for Iranian protesters through Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who pledged to establish peaceful relations after the tyrannical regime ends its rule.

Iran Protests 2026

The protests, which started on December 28, 2025, emerged from economic complaints and the growing international isolation of the country. The violence and arrests have continued to be reported despite the internet blackout that remains in effect. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported that 5,137 people died while 7,402 people sustained critical injuries and almost 28,000 people were taken into custody. The Iranian government announced on Wednesday that 3,117 people had died in the country, which included 2,427 civilians and security personnel whom they identified as terrorists. Trump had previously warned that the U.S. was ‘locked and loaded’ to act against regime violence and disputed claims about canceled executions which Iran’s top prosecutor called ‘completely false’.

