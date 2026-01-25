LIVE TV
Home > World > Clashes Erupt And Tear Gas Flows In Minneapolis Following US Federal Agent Shooting, As Protests Spread Across The City — What Is Happening?

Clashes Erupt And Tear Gas Flows In Minneapolis Following US Federal Agent Shooting, As Protests Spread Across The City — What Is Happening?

The shooting site and various locations in the city attracted hundreds of people who protested against what they considered to be excessive force and unlawful federal interference with local matters.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 25, 2026 09:03:44 IST

Clashes Erupt And Tear Gas Flows In Minneapolis Following US Federal Agent Shooting, As Protests Spread Across The City — What Is Happening?

A federal agent shot and killed Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a 37‑year‑old intensive care nurse, in Minneapolis on Saturday, which led to renewed mass protests and civil disturbances throughout the entire city. The US Border Patrol agents killed Pretti during an immigration enforcement operation after local officials confirmed his identity as a known community member and caregiver.

Alex Pretti Shooting, How Did It Happen?

The Department of Homeland Security claims Pretti approached agents with a handgun and ‘violently resisted’ attempts to disarm him, which led to their use of defensive shots. However, bystander videos and local accounts show a different sequence of events in which Pretti, at times unarmed and trying to assist others, was wrestled to the ground and shot multiple times. The second deadly shooting by federal agents in Minneapolis this month occurred when Renee Good was shot by an ICE agent.

Clashes Erupt And Tear Gas Flows In Minneapolis, Where Did It Start?

The incident has resulted in widespread protests, violent confrontations with police, and the deployment of tear gas and stun grenades and other crowd control equipment as people took to the streets to show their anger. The shooting site and various locations in the city attracted hundreds of people who protested against what they considered to be excessive force and unlawful federal interference with local matters. The authorities used tear gas and flashbang devices to control the rising conflict between protesters and masked federal agents, which also led to similar protests in New York and Washington, D.C. and San Francisco that showed their support for the demonstration. 

Local Leaders Reaction

Local leaders have expressed strong disapproval of the federal response while they attempt to restore their authority over the situation. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz implemented National Guard activation and federal immigration enforcement operation suspension, which he described as ‘sickening’ and demanded through an independent investigation. The actions of agents received defense from President Donald Trump and federal authorities, while critics who included Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and other political leaders demanded ICE and Border Patrol to exit the area because their presence created more public disturbance and safety threats.

Also Read: Minneapolis Shooting: Victim Alex Jeffrey Pretti’s Parents Break Silence, Says ‘He Cared Deeply About People And Was Very Upset’

First published on: Jan 25, 2026 9:03 AM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

