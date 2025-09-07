MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh interacts with Indian community in Iceland

Reykjavik [Iceland], September 7 (ANI): Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs, held a vibrant interaction with the members of the Indian community and friends of India during his visit to Iceland.

He held the interactions on Saturday at a reception hosted by the Indian Embassy.

Sharing the details in a post on X, he said, “It was encouraging to see the positive and growing role the Indian diaspora is playing in strengthening the India-Iceland partnership. Also had the opportunity to meet esteemed Icelandic friends who have long served as cultural ambassadors, fostering enduring ties between our two countries.”

On September 5, MoS Singh delivered the inaugural address at the 2nd India-Nordic Track 1.5 Dialogue in the capital, along with Iceland’s former President.

He underscored that the dialogue would catalyse new ideas in strengthening India’s engagements with the Nordic countries.

“Delighted to deliver the inaugural address at the 2nd India-Nordic Track 1.5 Dialogue in Reykjavik, Iceland, along with His Excellency Mr. @ORGrimsson, former President of Iceland. I am confident that this Dialogue will serve as a catalyst for new ideas and expanded horizons in strengthening India’s engagement with the Nordic countries,” the MoS said.

On Thursday, Singh visited the Indian Embassy in Reykjavik and reviewed the progress achieved on the ‘3 Ts’.

In a post on X, Kirti Vardhan Singh wrote, “Discussed the ideas for further promoting bilateral trade, tourism and technological collaboration.”

During his visit to Iceland, he planted a mountain ash sapling under the ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ initiative and was joined by the Chair of the Culture and Sports Council of Reykjavik city, Skuli Helgason.

He wrote on X, “Planted a mountain ash sapling at the Hljomskalagardurinn in Reykjavik as a part of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative. I was joined by the Chair of the Culture and Sports Council of Reykjavik city, Mr. Skuli Helgason. The campaign continues to galvanise action and underscores collective responsibility for preserving our environment.”

MoS Singh earlier met the Foreign Minsiter of Iceland and conveyed appreciation for their strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack.

He also reviewed the progress made in our bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade & investment, renewable energy, geothermal energy and fisheries and discussed global and regional issues of geopolitical importance. (ANI)

