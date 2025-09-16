MoS Margherita lands in Papua New Guinea to attend I-Day celebrations
MoS Margherita lands in Papua New Guinea to attend I-Day celebrations

MoS Margherita lands in Papua New Guinea to attend I-Day celebrations

MoS Margherita lands in Papua New Guinea to attend I-Day celebrations

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 16, 2025 01:46:39 IST

Port Moresby [Papua New Guinea], September 16 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Monday arrived at Papua New Guinea to attend the Independence Day celebrations there.

Margherita will be representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the celebrations there.

In a post on X, he said, “Glad to arrive in Port Moresby on my first official visit to Papua New Guinea. Looking forward to joining the 50th Independence Day celebrations, representing Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji.”

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/1967574865713430992

At the invitation of the Government of Papua New Guinea, Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, will pay a visit to Papua New Guinea on September 16 to represent Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the commemorative events marking Papua New Guinea’s 50th anniversary of Independence, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in an official statement on Saturday.

As per the MEA, during the visit, MoS Margherita is expected to have bilateral meetings with the political leadership of Papua New Guinea. He will also have interactions with the Indian diaspora and the business community in Papua New Guinea.

Following the historic 3rd Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2023 in Port Moresby, the visit of MoS Margherita to Papua New Guinea would provide an opportunity to continue the engagement with the leadership in the Pacific Island Countries (PICs), the MEA highlighted in its statement.

His visit comes shortly after the Indian Navy band participated in the military tattoo as a part of the 50th Independence Day celebrations of Papua New Guinea.

The Indian Navy’s indigenous ASW Corvette INS Kadmatt arrived at Port Moresby earlier in September to participate in Papua New Guinea’s 50th Independence Day celebrations, reaffirming the growing friendship and maritime partnership between India and Papua New Guinea, an official statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Independence DaymeaPapua New Guineaunion-minister-of-state-for-external-affairs-pabitra-margherita

MoS Margherita lands in Papua New Guinea to attend I-Day celebrations

MoS Margherita lands in Papua New Guinea to attend I-Day celebrations

MoS Margherita lands in Papua New Guinea to attend I-Day celebrations
MoS Margherita lands in Papua New Guinea to attend I-Day celebrations
MoS Margherita lands in Papua New Guinea to attend I-Day celebrations
MoS Margherita lands in Papua New Guinea to attend I-Day celebrations

