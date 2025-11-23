LIVE TV
'Most Expensive Picture': Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Tim Cook & Top CEOs in Rare Candid Meeting- Real or Fake?

A rare moment has the internet buzzing as tech giants Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Tim Cook, Jensen Huang, Sam Altman, and Jee Bezos were reportedly spotted together in a candid meeting. This exclusive gathering of top CEOs has sparked curiosity and speculation, raising the question: Is this real or just another viral fake?

Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Tim Cook, Jensen Huang, Sam Altman, and Jeef Bezos were reportedly spotted together in a candid meeting.(Representative Image: X)
Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Tim Cook, Jensen Huang, Sam Altman, and Jeef Bezos were reportedly spotted together in a candid meeting.(Representative Image: X)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 23, 2025 02:35:06 IST

'Most Expensive Picture': Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Tim Cook & Top CEOs in Rare Candid Meeting- Real or Fake?

A rare moment has the internet buzzing as tech giants Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Tim Cook, Jensen Huang, Sam Altman, and Jeff Bezos were reportedly spotted together in a candid meeting. This exclusive gathering of top CEOs has sparked curiosity and speculation, raising the question: Is this real or just another viral fake?
The picture captures Elon Musk in relaxed gesturing while holding a cigar, which adds more drama. Jensen Huang is wearing a leather jacket, hinting at a high-profile, off-the-record brainstorming session. 



Another Viral Picture 

There was another viral picture which shows Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Tim Cook, Jensen Huang, Sam Altman, and Jee Bezos surrounded by luxury cars. Elon Musk is in a black leather jacket, casually holding a cigar. Next to him is Sundar Pichai in a grey jacket and jeans, followed by Tim Cook in a navy sweater and jeans. 



Are Both Pictures Real or Fake?

 Both pictures are AI-generated images which created buzz on social media. Elon Musk holding a cigar or top tech CEOs in a cheap motel room has sparked widespread debate online. Many are expressing shock at seeing some of the world’s most powerful tech figures in such an unglamorous environment. 

Social Media Reactions 

One user commented, “Total net worth of >1 TRILLION in 1 Frame. Can you recognise them all ?” Second user commented, “Combined worth of these individuals is more than the #GDP of 50% countries on the planet & this might go down as the photograph of the year.”

 



Third user commented, “The most expensive picture I the world. The richest guy Elon Musk has no issue with smoking among his fellows. Money seems to have its own language everyone needs to learn and understand.”

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 2:35 AM IST
Tags: ai pictureelon muskjeff bezosjensen huanglatest viral newsmark zuckerbergsam altmansundar pichaiTim Cook

‘Most Expensive Picture’: Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Tim Cook & Top CEOs in Rare Candid Meeting- Real or Fake?

