Mount Airy Shocker: Mass Shooting Reported Near Welcome Baptist Church Road in Surry County, North Carolina

Mount Airy, a small town in Surry County, North Carolina, known as the real-life inspiration for Mayberry in The Andy Griffith Show, has reportedly experienced a shooting near Welcome Baptist Church Road. Early social media posts and scanner reports suggest a possible mass shooting, with up to five people injured.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the incident, and details remain scarce.

Details from Scanner Reports

According to scanner audio, the suspected assailant was reportedly driving a burgundy vehicle, possibly a Buick. Dispatch messages indicated three victims, though their condition is currently unknown.

The suspect is believed to be at large, and law enforcement officials are actively investigating the situation.

Eyewitness Reactions

Local residents and social media users expressed shock and concern over the incident. One person reported:

“We are at The Derby Restaurant and staff here said shooting down the street.”

Others questioned the severity of the situation:

“Did people die?”

“The scanner said one code blue and 3 or 4 others being airlifted.”

Some highlighted the unusual nature of violence in Mount Airy, often celebrated as a quiet, peaceful town:

“Multiple people shot in Mount Airy (NC) ‘aka Mayberry’ today… Suspect at large still. Active… going on. Jesus.”

Police and Official Response

As of now, official confirmation from Surry County authorities is pending. Law enforcement agencies are expected to release updates soon. Residents are advised to stay away from the area and report any suspicious activity immediately.

ALSO READ: EU Designates Iran’s IRGC As A Terror Organisation: What We Know About Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Force That Reports Directly To Ali Khamenei