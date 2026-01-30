EU Designates Iran’s IRGC As A Terror Organisation: What We Know About Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Force That Reports Directly To Ali Khamenei

The European Union has officially designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation, marking a significant escalation in international pressure on Tehran following the violent suppression of nationwide protests.

EU Sanctions Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and Officials

The EU’s 27-nation bloc imposed sanctions on 15 Iranian officials, including senior Revolutionary Guard commanders, for their role in violent crackdowns on protests. Six Iranian organisations, including those monitoring online content, were also added to the sanctions list.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the decision was unanimous, emphasizing that “a regime that kills thousands of its own people is ultimately working towards its own collapse.”

Deadly Crackdown Sparks International Response

Activists report that the protests have resulted in over 6,300 deaths, making it one of the deadliest periods of unrest in Iran’s recent history. The EU’s move follows similar steps by the United States, which designated the IRGC a terrorist organisation in 2019.

Kallas added that the Revolutionary Guard would now be treated on par with groups like al Qaeda, Hamas, and Daesh, stressing that organisations acting like terrorists should be treated as such.

Heating Tensions with United States

The EU designation adds to mounting international pressure on Iran. The United States has warned of potential military action in response to reports of mass killings of peaceful demonstrators. U.S. forces have deployed the USS Abraham Lincoln and guided missile destroyers to the Middle East, though it remains unclear if military strikes will be authorized.

Iran Warns of Retaliation

Iran has responded with threats of pre-emptive strikes targeting U.S. military bases and Israel. Tehran also announced a live-fire military drill in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for global oil supply, signalling potential regional escalation.

Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, criticised the EU’s move, accusing Europe of “fanning the flames” instead of preventing war in the region.

Who Are Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps?

Established after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the IRGC is a powerful branch of Iran’s military that operates alongside the regular army while protecting the clerical leadership. The force includes ground, naval, and air units, as well as an internal militia (the Basij) and an external operations unit (the Qods Force).

The IRGC reports directly to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and has around 190,000 active personnel. It oversees Iran’s ballistic missile and nuclear programmes and supports proxy groups across the Middle East. The organisation has conducted operations in Iraq and Syria and has been accused of backing terrorist activities internationally.

Role of IRGC in Domestic Crackdowns

The IRGC and its Basij force played a central role in suppressing nationwide protests, particularly after internet access and international calls were cut in January. Videos later surfaced showing security forces firing on and beating demonstrators.

Sanctioning the IRGC poses challenges because many Iranian men are conscripted into the Guard through compulsory military service, making it difficult to separate leadership figures from ordinary conscripts.

