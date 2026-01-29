LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump kremlin Imran Khan bangladesh Death of Kajal ajit-pawar Amrita Singh new set of regulations ajit pawar death donald trump kremlin Imran Khan bangladesh Death of Kajal ajit-pawar Amrita Singh new set of regulations ajit pawar death donald trump kremlin Imran Khan bangladesh Death of Kajal ajit-pawar Amrita Singh new set of regulations ajit pawar death donald trump kremlin Imran Khan bangladesh Death of Kajal ajit-pawar Amrita Singh new set of regulations ajit pawar death
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump kremlin Imran Khan bangladesh Death of Kajal ajit-pawar Amrita Singh new set of regulations ajit pawar death donald trump kremlin Imran Khan bangladesh Death of Kajal ajit-pawar Amrita Singh new set of regulations ajit pawar death donald trump kremlin Imran Khan bangladesh Death of Kajal ajit-pawar Amrita Singh new set of regulations ajit pawar death donald trump kremlin Imran Khan bangladesh Death of Kajal ajit-pawar Amrita Singh new set of regulations ajit pawar death
LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Plans To Announce New US Fed Chair Next Week: Who Are The Top Contenders To Replace Jerome Powell?

Donald Trump Plans To Announce New US Fed Chair Next Week: Who Are The Top Contenders To Replace Jerome Powell?

Trump says he will announce the next US Fed Chair next week, with Kevin Hassett, Warsh, Waller and Rick Rieder among top contenders.

Trump says he will announce the next US Fed Chair next week. (Pic Credits: X)
Trump says he will announce the next US Fed Chair next week. (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 29, 2026 23:58:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Donald Trump Plans To Announce New US Fed Chair Next Week: Who Are The Top Contenders To Replace Jerome Powell?

US President Donald Trump said he will announce his choice for the next Chair of the Federal Reserve “next week”, ending weeks of speculation over who will succeed Jerome Powell, whose term is set to expire in May 2026.

You Might Be Interested In

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Trump said the nominee would be someone he believes will “do a good job” leading the US central bank.

“We’re going to be announcing next week,” Trump said. “And it’ll be a person that will, I think, do a good job.”

You Might Be Interested In

The announcement is expected to have major implications for US monetary policy, financial markets and interest rate decisions.

Trump Criticises Fed Interest Rates

Trump’s remarks came a day after the Federal Reserve held its benchmark interest rate steady in the range of 3.5% to 3.75%, citing economic activity expanding at a “solid” pace.

The president sharply criticised the decision, calling current interest rates “too high.”

“They’re unacceptably high,” Trump said. “We should have the lowest interest rate anywhere in the world. They should be two points and even three points lower.”

Trump has repeatedly clashed with Powell over the Fed’s cautious approach to rate cuts.

Senate Confirmation Required

Whoever Trump selects will need to be confirmed by the US Senate, a process that could spark intense political debate given the Fed’s independence and Trump’s outspoken views on monetary policy.

Top Contenders to Replace Jerome Powell

Several high-profile names have emerged as frontrunners for the top job.

Kevin Warsh, Former Federal Reserve Governor

Kevin Warsh served as a Federal Reserve governor from 2006 to 2011. According to the BBC, he has been a vocal critic of the Fed’s reliance on economic data and its large balance sheet. Though once known as a policy hawk favouring higher interest rates, Warsh is now seen as more supportive of rate cuts in the near term.

Kevin Hassett, White House National Economic Director

Kevin Hassett, 63, is a veteran conservative economist and a close economic adviser to Trump. A loyal supporter of the president, Hassett has consistently defended Trump’s economic policies and echoed claims of bias at the Bureau of Labor Statistics. His proximity to Trump and alignment with his economic views make him a leading contender.

Christopher Waller, Current Fed Governor

Christopher Waller, a current Fed governor nominated by Trump in 2020, has recently said the central bank has room to lower interest rates further a stance aligned with Trump’s preferences. However, reports suggest he may lack the personal political connections that could place him at the top of Trump’s list.

Rick Rieder, BlackRock Executive

Rick Rieder, a senior executive at BlackRock, has drawn Trump’s attention with proposals to reform the Federal Reserve, according to Bloomberg. Unlike the other contenders, Rieder has never worked at the Fed, a factor that could appeal to Trump as he looks for an outsider to challenge the institution’s traditional approach.

Trump’s announcement next week is expected to clarify the future direction of the US Federal Reserve at a time when interest rates, inflation and economic growth remain key political and economic issues ahead of the 2026 transition.

ALSO READ: Green Signal For Peace? Russia Invites Zelenskyy To Moscow For Talks, Says Kremlin; Is US Mediation Bringing The War Closer To An End?

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 11:58 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-2jerome powellkevin-hassettUS Fed chair

RELATED News

Amid PTI’s ‘Grave Danger’ Claim, Pakistan Says Jailed Ex-PM Imran Khan Is ‘In Good Health’ And Shifted Back to Adiala Jail After Eye Procedure

‘We Are Keeping Our Finger On The…’ Russia Gears Up To Evacuate Bushehr Nuclear Plant, Iran’s Only Operational Nuclear Facility, Why Is It A Global Flashpoint?

Amid Market Volatility And Gold Back At Record Levels, Is Baba Vanga’s 2026 Prediction For Precious Metal Coming Closer To Reality?

Melania Trump’s Documentary Flopped In The UK? Embarrassing London Premiere Sees Just One Ticket Getting Sold

Afghan Woman’s Viral Ordeal After Taliban Ban Bars Male Doctors, With No Female Medics Available As Crisis Against Women Deepens

LATEST NEWS

Does Brooklyn’s Wife Nicola Peltz Get a $1 Million Monthly Allowance? What Is Her Billionaire Father Nelson Peltz’s Net Worth and What Does He Do?

IND vs NZ: 4 Reasons Why Team India’s Loss in Vizag Is a Wake-Up Call for Suryakumar Yadav & Co. Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

Is Roblox Linked To The Disappearance Of A 15-Year-Old Boy? Gaming Platform Raises Fresh Concerns For Parents; Here’s What They Can Do To Protect Their Children

Govinda Hops Into Aura Taxi After Landing In Uttar Pradesh, Internet In Disbelief Says, ‘What A Downfall For Such A Big Star’

Iceland Cricket Takes Swipe At Pakistan Cricket Team With Viral Social Media Post: ‘Our Loss, Uganda’s Gain’

‘No Excuses’: India Calls Out Bangladesh Over Continuous Minority Attacks, Wants ‘Thorough Investigation’ Into Killings And Violence

‘Do Not Insult Honest Labour’: Woman Mocks Former ‘Studious’ Schoolmate As He Becomes Delivery Agent, Faces Huge Backlash For Sharing Video — Watch

Who Was Kajal Chaudhary? How Alleged Dowry Demands By Husband Led To The Death of 27-Year-Old Pregnant SWAT Commando, Father Accuses, He Killed “Not One But Two”

UP LT Grade Answer Key 2026 Out: How to Download UPPSC PDF, Check Step by Step Guide Here

‘Artificial Ghee Supplied…’: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Laddu Ghee Found Adulterated With Palm Oil, SIT Chargesheet Names 36 Accused, Exposes Hawala Link

Donald Trump Plans To Announce New US Fed Chair Next Week: Who Are The Top Contenders To Replace Jerome Powell?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Plans To Announce New US Fed Chair Next Week: Who Are The Top Contenders To Replace Jerome Powell?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Plans To Announce New US Fed Chair Next Week: Who Are The Top Contenders To Replace Jerome Powell?
Donald Trump Plans To Announce New US Fed Chair Next Week: Who Are The Top Contenders To Replace Jerome Powell?
Donald Trump Plans To Announce New US Fed Chair Next Week: Who Are The Top Contenders To Replace Jerome Powell?
Donald Trump Plans To Announce New US Fed Chair Next Week: Who Are The Top Contenders To Replace Jerome Powell?

QUICK LINKS