LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news breaking-news Bill gates and melinda icc Akshaye Khanna Gandhi statue stolen Melbourne balochistan babar azam donald trump latest news breaking-news Bill gates and melinda icc Akshaye Khanna Gandhi statue stolen Melbourne balochistan babar azam donald trump latest news breaking-news Bill gates and melinda icc Akshaye Khanna Gandhi statue stolen Melbourne balochistan babar azam donald trump latest news breaking-news Bill gates and melinda icc Akshaye Khanna Gandhi statue stolen Melbourne balochistan babar azam donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news breaking-news Bill gates and melinda icc Akshaye Khanna Gandhi statue stolen Melbourne balochistan babar azam donald trump latest news breaking-news Bill gates and melinda icc Akshaye Khanna Gandhi statue stolen Melbourne balochistan babar azam donald trump latest news breaking-news Bill gates and melinda icc Akshaye Khanna Gandhi statue stolen Melbourne balochistan babar azam donald trump latest news breaking-news Bill gates and melinda icc Akshaye Khanna Gandhi statue stolen Melbourne balochistan babar azam donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Muammar Gaddafi’s Son Saif Al-Islam Killed, Sources Say – The Man Who Warned ‘Libya Will Be Destroyed’ Meets A Violent End?

Muammar Gaddafi’s Son Saif Al-Islam Killed, Sources Say – The Man Who Warned ‘Libya Will Be Destroyed’ Meets A Violent End?

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of former Libyan ruler Muammar Gaddafi, has been reported killed during clashes in Libya. His death marks the end of a controversial life shaped by power, conflict, and failed attempts at a political comeback.

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi Reported Killed (Images: X)
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi Reported Killed (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 4, 2026 01:52:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Muammar Gaddafi’s Son Saif Al-Islam Killed, Sources Say – The Man Who Warned ‘Libya Will Be Destroyed’ Meets A Violent End?

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, has been killed, sources close to his family, his lawyer Khaled el-Zaydi, and Libyan media reported on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. The exact details of how he died are still not clear, and there has been no official statement from Libya’s government yet.

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi was once one of the most powerful figures in Libya, and many people knew him for his political role before the 2011 uprising that toppled his father’s long rule. But in recent years, his public life had become quieter as political tensions and rival armed groups made Libya unstable.

Unclear Circumstances Around Death 

Libyan media and sources say his death happened during clashes near Al-Hamada, though details vary and some local armed groups deny responsibility. There has been no confirmed official version of events yet.

You Might Be Interested In

Saif al-Islam’s life was tied to Libya’s dramatic modern history. Born in 1972, he was the second son of dictator Muammar Gaddafi and his second wife, Safia Farkash. Saif al-Islam Gaddafi was educated abroad and even studied at the London School of Economics, and he was once seen as a potential leader who could modernise his country.

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi: Once a Powerful Political Figure

However, when the Arab Spring reached Libya in 2011, Saif sided with his father and helped lead the brutal crackdown on protesters. In a broadcast at the time, he warned that “All of Libya will be destroyed. We will need 40 years to reach an agreement because today, everyone will want to be president,” reflecting his deep belief in keeping the old regime.

According to reports, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi was captured later in 2011 while trying to escape and spent several years in detention. In 2015, a Libyan court sentenced him to death in absentia for suppressing protests, and the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for war crimes.

In 2021, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi attempted a political comeback by registering for Libya’s presidential election, but that effort collapsed amid political strife.

Also Read: US F-35 Shoots Down Iranian Shahed Drone Near USS Abraham Lincoln – Is the Arabian Sea Becoming A New Flashpoint?

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 1:52 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: breaking-newshome-hero-pos-2latest newslatest world news

RELATED News

US House Clinches Narrow 217–214 Win To Reopen Government, War Over DHS Funding Rages On, Bill On Its Way To Donald Trump

‘Beyond Heartbreaking’: Melinda Gates Breaks Silence As Epstein Files Drag Bill Gates Back Into Spotlight – ‘I’m Happy To Be Away From All The Muck’

‘The Ground Suddenly Started Swaying’: 5.9-Magnitude Earthquake In Myanmar Sends Strong Tremors Through Kolkata And Bangladesh

US F-35 Shoots Down Iranian Shahed Drone Near USS Abraham Lincoln – Is the Arabian Sea Becoming A New Flashpoint?

Will Aleema Khan Be Arrested? Pakistan Court Issues Non-Bailable Arrest Warrants For Imran Khan’s Sister Over 2024 PTI Protest

LATEST NEWS

The Love Story That Grew Up Ends Here: Mismatched Season 4 Confirmed – Will Dimple And Rishi Choose Each Other?

54 People A Day Disappear In the Capital: 807 Missing Since January 1, Majority Women And Girls – What’s Going Wrong In Delhi?

‘Vomited Blood, Fell Unconscious’: Delhi Businessman Dies After 3 Delivery Agents Beat Him With A Helmet In Connaught Place; Shocking Details Of Cruelty Emerge

T20 World Cup 2026: India Match Boycott Could Cost PCB USD 35 Million, ICC Warns of Legal Fallout

Will Aleema Khan Be Arrested? Pakistan Court Issues Non-Bailable Arrest Warrants For Imran Khan’s Sister Over 2024 PTI Protest

Heartbreaking Viral Video: Man Spends 20 Years In Jail For Fake Rape Case, Misses Family Funerals; Internet Reacts ‘No Money, No Power, No Justice’

Do Students Fake Jainism To Skip Stanford’s Mandatory Meal Plan Costing Rs 7 Lakh? Student’s Essay Sparks Debate: ‘Let’s Stop Pretending That…’

Meet Yumnam Khemchand, Who Is Set To Be The New CM Of Violence-Hit Manipur And BJP’s Choice To Lead The State Post President’s Rule

U19 World Cup 2026, IND vs AFG LIVE Streaming: How To Watch India vs Afghanistan Semi-Final Coverage LIVE On TV And Online

Where Is Kanwal Aftab After MMS Scandal? Pakistani influencer With More Than 4 Million Followers Was Caught In A Viral Video Leak Series Following Imsha Rehman, Mathira Khan

Muammar Gaddafi’s Son Saif Al-Islam Killed, Sources Say – The Man Who Warned ‘Libya Will Be Destroyed’ Meets A Violent End?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Muammar Gaddafi’s Son Saif Al-Islam Killed, Sources Say – The Man Who Warned ‘Libya Will Be Destroyed’ Meets A Violent End?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Muammar Gaddafi’s Son Saif Al-Islam Killed, Sources Say – The Man Who Warned ‘Libya Will Be Destroyed’ Meets A Violent End?
Muammar Gaddafi’s Son Saif Al-Islam Killed, Sources Say – The Man Who Warned ‘Libya Will Be Destroyed’ Meets A Violent End?
Muammar Gaddafi’s Son Saif Al-Islam Killed, Sources Say – The Man Who Warned ‘Libya Will Be Destroyed’ Meets A Violent End?
Muammar Gaddafi’s Son Saif Al-Islam Killed, Sources Say – The Man Who Warned ‘Libya Will Be Destroyed’ Meets A Violent End?

QUICK LINKS