‘Mutual Trust, Respect And Sensitivity Will Guide Bilateral Relations’: PM Modi After Meeting Xi Jinping

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a productive meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the BRICS Summit, where both leaders expressed satisfaction with the recent agreement on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Modi highlighted the importance of prioritizing peace and stability along the border, asserting that mutual trust should form the foundation of the bilateral relationship between India and China.

Following their discussions, PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts: “Met President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Kazan BRICS Summit. India-China relations are vital not only for our nations but also for regional and global peace and stability. Mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity will be essential in guiding our bilateral ties.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that the India-China relationship holds significant importance not only for the citizens of both nations but also for global peace, stability, and progress. During a recent meeting, he stated, “We are having a formal meeting after five years. We believe that the India-China relationship is very important not only for our people but also for global peace, stability, and progress.”

Prioritizing Border Peace And Stability

PM Modi welcomed the recent consensus reached on border issues that have arisen over the past four years, reiterating that maintaining peace and stability along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) should remain a priority. He stressed that “mutual trust, mutual respect, and mutual sensitivity should remain the basis of our relations.” This marks the first structured interaction between Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in five years, following an agreement on resuming regular patrolling along the LAC.

The last formal bilateral meeting between PM Modi and President Xi took place in October 2019 in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu, just months before the Galwan clashes in June 2020 that escalated tensions. Although the two leaders had brief encounters during the Group of 20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia, in 2022, and again in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2023, this latest meeting carries more weight given the ongoing border issues.

Recent Developments In Border Agreements

Earlier in the day, the two leaders addressed the 16th BRICS Summit. Following their discussions, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced an agreement regarding patrolling arrangements along the India-China border. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri informed the media that this agreement is the result of extensive discussions over the past weeks with Chinese officials at both diplomatic and military levels.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Lin Jian, also confirmed the development during a routine press briefing. He stated, “We have reached a resolution on the relevant matter and will work with the Indian side to implement the resolution. We are in close communication through diplomatic and military channels.”

The border standoff between India and China, which began in eastern Ladakh in 2020, was initiated by Chinese military actions that led to prolonged tensions between the two nations. This strained relationship has highlighted the need for effective dialogue and cooperation to address mutual concerns.

