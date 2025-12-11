LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove airstrike rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo trump Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove airstrike rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo trump Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove airstrike rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo trump Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove airstrike rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove airstrike rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo trump Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove airstrike rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo trump Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove airstrike rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo trump Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove airstrike rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Myanmar Horror: Military Air Strike On Hospital Kills 31, Injures Dozens; What We Know So Far

Myanmar Horror: Military Air Strike On Hospital Kills 31, Injures Dozens; What We Know So Far

Myanmar: A deadly airstrike by Myanmar’s military on a general hospital in Mrauk-U, western Rakhine state, killed at least 31 people and left 68 others injured, according to an on-ground aid worker on Thursday. The attack comes as the junta intensifies its nationwide offensive ahead of elections scheduled to begin later this month.

Myanmar Horror: Military Air Strike On Hospital Kills 31, Injures Dozens; What We Know So Far (Pic Credits: X, Canva Modified)
Myanmar Horror: Military Air Strike On Hospital Kills 31, Injures Dozens; What We Know So Far (Pic Credits: X, Canva Modified)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 11, 2025 10:58:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Myanmar Horror: Military Air Strike On Hospital Kills 31, Injures Dozens; What We Know So Far

Myanmar: A deadly airstrike by Myanmar’s military on a general hospital in Mrauk-U, western Rakhine state, killed at least 31 people and left 68 others injured, according to an on-ground aid worker on Thursday (December 11, 2025). The attack comes as the junta intensifies its nationwide offensive ahead of elections scheduled to begin later this month.

Conflict monitors say airstrikes have risen sharply each year since the country plunged into civil war following the 2021 military coup that dismantled a decade-long democratic opening. The junta has set polls for December 28, claiming they offer a path toward stability. Rebel groups, however, have vowed to prevent voting in areas under their control.

Eyewitnesses Describe “Terrible” Scene

Aid worker Wai Hun Aung, present during the bombing, said a military jet struck the hospital on Wednesday evening. “The situation is very terrible,” he said. “We can confirm 31 deaths, and the numbers are likely to rise. There are 68 wounded and possibly many more.”

Through the night, at least 20 bodies wrapped in shrouds were seen lying outside the hospital. The junta did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Rakhine state is largely controlled by the Arakan Army (AA), an ethnic armed group that has fought the military for years, long before the 2021 coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government. The AA’s health department said 10 patients were “killed on the spot” when the strike hit at around 9 p.m.

Arakan Army: A Rising Force In The Civil War

The AA (Arakan Army) has become one of the junta’s most formidable opponents, fighting alongside other ethnic militias and pro-democracy resistance groups since the coup. While rebel forces initially struggled, a coordinated offensive by three allied groups in 2023 pushed the military onto the back foot, leading the junta to expand its ranks through conscription.

The AA was part of the “Three Brotherhood Alliance”, but the other two groups have since entered Chinese-brokered truces, leaving the AA as the primary remaining force fighting in the west. Despite international criticism including from the United Nations of the junta-run election process, China has publicly backed the vote, calling it a step toward “restoring social stability” in Myanmar.

Today, conflict trackers say the Arakan Army controls all but three of Rakhine’s 17 townships, though its ambitions remain concentrated within its homeland, bordered by the Bay of Bengal and the mountainous northern frontier.

ALSO READ: International Mountain Day 2025: Theme, Significance & Reasons Why Mountains Matter More Than Ever

First published on: Dec 11, 2025 10:58 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: airstrikeDeadly airstrikehome-hero-pos-9Military Air StrikeMilitary Air Strike On HospitalmyanmarMyanmar airstrike

RELATED News

International Mountain Day 2025: Theme, Significance & Reasons Why Mountains Matter More Than Ever

‘Zelenskyy Ready’: Is It Possible For Ukraine To Hold Elections Amid Ongoing Conflict With Russia? Who Can Vote When The Country Is At War?

Indian-Origin Man In Canada Goes On Flashing Spree: Who Is Vaibhav Arrested For Targeting Multiple Doctors Using Fake Identity?

Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell? What Led To Her Downfall And The ‘Unholy’ Relationship With Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein | Explained

What Are Trump’s Gold And Platinum Cards? What This High-Value Visa Program Means For The US Economy? Explained

LATEST NEWS

2025’s Most Expensive Films: Budget vs Collection Comparison

US Fed Cuts Rates For Third Time In 2025 To 3.50%-3.75% Amid Slowing Job Market And Persistent Inflation, Jerome Powell-led FOMC; Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Myanmar Horror: Military Air Strike On Hospital Kills 31, Injures Dozens; What We Know So Far

Gold and Silver Price Today on 11 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

‘Not Virat Kohli, Not Rohit Sharma’: Yashasvi Jaiswal Names Team India’s Most Hard-Working Player – An ‘Unexpected Choice’

Cyber Theft Alert: ICICI Bank And Vodafone Idea Fined ₹1.19 Crore In SIM-Swap Cyber Fraud Case; What Is A SIM-Swap Racket?

Mexico Follows Donald Trump, All Set To Slap Up To 50% Tariffs On Indian Imports – Here’s What We Know

Koragajja Track Release Highlights Choreographed Folklore Sequence

Wakefit IPO Allotment Expected Today: Step-by-Step Guide To Check Shares Ahead Of BSE And NSE Listing

Alia Bhatt’s Reply to Pakistani Fan Asking ‘Will You Ever Visit Pakistan?’ Goes Viral

Myanmar Horror: Military Air Strike On Hospital Kills 31, Injures Dozens; What We Know So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Myanmar Horror: Military Air Strike On Hospital Kills 31, Injures Dozens; What We Know So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Myanmar Horror: Military Air Strike On Hospital Kills 31, Injures Dozens; What We Know So Far
Myanmar Horror: Military Air Strike On Hospital Kills 31, Injures Dozens; What We Know So Far
Myanmar Horror: Military Air Strike On Hospital Kills 31, Injures Dozens; What We Know So Far
Myanmar Horror: Military Air Strike On Hospital Kills 31, Injures Dozens; What We Know So Far

QUICK LINKS