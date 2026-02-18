Nancy Guthrie’s Niece Arrested? Viral Tucson SWAT Raid Theory Sends Shockwaves — Here’s What Police Say

Online speculation surrounding the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie has intensified after viral social media posts claimed that her niece was arrested during a SWAT raid in Tucson, Arizona. The unverified theory quickly gained traction, with users linking family members to the ongoing investigation.

Is Nancy Guthrie’s Niece Arrested?

Recent social media posts alleged that a woman identified as Kayla Noel Day- described online as Nancy Guthrie’s niece and the daughter of her sister, Penny- was taken into custody during the February 13 SWAT operation at a property near Guthrie’s home in Tucson, Arizona.

Some of these claims further suggest that Day is married to Luke Delay, a name previously associated with the raid but later dismissed as inaccurate.

According to reports, Nancy Guthrie’s alleged niece has no ties to the investigation. Authorities also clarified that no arrests were made during the February 13 raid at a neighboring property.

So far, neither the Pima County Sheriff’s office nor the FBI has announced any arrests in connection with the case.

What Police Say on Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Case

Members of the Guthrie family have repeatedly been speculated about as potential suspects in Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapping. The speculation gained momentum after NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield suggested that Tommaso Cioni, husband of Nancy Guthrie’s eldest daughter Annie, could be a “prime suspect.”

However, on Tuesday, the Pima County Sheriff’s Office (PCSD) strongly rejected those claims, describing them as “cruel.” Authorities emphasized that the Guthrie family are victims in the case and have fully cooperated with investigators.

“To be clear… the Guthrie family – including all siblings and spouses – has been cleared as possible suspects in this case,” PCSD said in a statement. “The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case. To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple…please, I’m begging you the media to honor your profession and report with some sense of compassion and professionalism”

