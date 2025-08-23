LIVE TV
National Flag Day: Ukrainian Embassy in Delhi Hosts Event, Prez Zelenskyy Extends Message of Pride

National Flag Day: Ukrainian Embassy in Delhi Hosts Event, Prez Zelenskyy Extends Message of Pride

Ahead of Ukraine's Independence Day on August 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared a message on National Flag Day.

Image Credit - ANI
Image Credit - ANI

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 23, 2025 16:40:08 IST

The Ukrainian Embassy in New Delhi celebrated its National Flag Day on Saturday with a flag-hoisting ceremony and a cultural gathering. Dressed in traditional white attire, members of the embassy hoisted the blue-and-yellow national flag and sang the Ukrainian national anthem together. 

Sharing the moment on X, the embassy wrote, “Today we proudly celebrate the Day of the National Flag of Ukraine. May it always fly high as a sign of Ukraine’s unwavering spirit and commitment to peace. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Heroes!” 

Ukraine Observes its Independence Day on Aug 24

Ukraine observes its Independence Day on August 24. Ahead of the occasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also shared a message on National Flag Day.

On his X account, Zelenskyy wrote, “Today is an important day – a day of one of our strongest emotions: the feeling you get when you are at home, or when you recognise your own people and what comes from your homeland”

“This very flag embodies a feeling of deliverance for those we bring back from Russian captivity. When they see the Ukrainian colours, they understand: the evil is over… This flag represents everything dearest to hundreds of thousands of our warriors – men and women from all over Ukraine, who are defending not just one particular direction, but our entire Ukraine, ” he added.

Last week, President Zelenskyy also extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on the country’s 79th Independence Day. He expressed hope that India would play an important role in global peace efforts, especially in ending the ongoing war. Prime Minister Modi responded with warm wishes, thanking Zelenskyy for his greetings. 

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, “Thank you President Zelenskyy for your warm greetings. I deeply value the joint commitment to forging even closer ties between India and Ukraine. We earnestly wish our friends in Ukraine a future marked by peace, progress and prosperity.” (Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ:  India and France Seek Ways to Boost Bilateral Ties: But What Did They Discuss on Ukraine War?

Tags: Ukraine Independence DayUkraine National Flag Day

National Flag Day: Ukrainian Embassy in Delhi Hosts Event, Prez Zelenskyy Extends Message of Pride

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

