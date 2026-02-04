NBC Star Savannah Guthrie’s Mother Missing: Police Suspect Kidnapping As Donald Trump Steps In — What Happened To 84-Year-Old Nancy

The mother of NBC “Today” show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie has gone missing, which has triggered a major police investigation in Arizona. Authorities now believe that 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie may have been kidnapped and have raised serious concerns about her safety.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home on Saturday night. Family members became worried when they could not reach her and reported her missing on Sunday afternoon.

Investigation Underway to locate Savannah Guthrie’s mother

As per reports, the sheriff’s department said investigators believe she was taken against her will, possibly in the middle of the night, on Tuesday. Officials said the case is being treated as more than a routine missing person report, and that foul play is suspected.

The search is being led by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, with officers working to piece together what happened in the hours before Nancy Guthrie disappeared. Authorities have not shared further details about suspects or evidence howvery they said the investigation is ongoing.

Savannah Guthrie Steps Back

According to the reports, the search is ongoing, and Savannah Guthrie has stepped away from professional commitments. NBC News reported on Tuesday that she will no longer host NBC’s coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony. The decision was made so she could focus fully on the search for her mother.

The case has drawn national attention, including from the White House. US President Donald Trump addressed the situation on Tuesday while speaking to reporters during a bill signing in the Oval Office.

Trump Extends Support to Savannah Guthrie

Trump said he plans to personally reach out to Savannah Guthrie. “I’m going to call her later on. I think it’s a terrible thing,” he said. “I always got along very good with Savannah. (It’s a) very unusual situation, but we’re going to find out.”

The president also said he supports increasing the number of federal agents involved in the search if needed. The investigation, however, remains under the leadership of the local sheriff’s department.

Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance has left family members and colleagues deeply worried. Support has poured in fromall corners of the country as authorities are trying to locate her.

Call for Information

Police have asked anyone with information related to Nancy Guthrie’s whereabouts to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department immediately.

The investigation remains active, with officials saying every effort is being made to find Nancy Guthrie and bring her home safely.

