Nearly 200 Dead in Two Congo Boat Accidents This Week: What We Know So Far
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news al nassr donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news al nassr donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news al nassr donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news al nassr
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news al nassr donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news al nassr donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news al nassr donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news al nassr
LIVE TV
Home > World > Nearly 200 Dead in Two Congo Boat Accidents This Week: What We Know So Far

Nearly 200 Dead in Two Congo Boat Accidents This Week: What We Know So Far

Over 193 people have reportedly died in two boat accidents in Congo's Equateur Province this week. Overloaded vessels, night travel, and poor safety measures have been blamed for the twin tragedies. With dozens still missing, concerns are mounting over river safety in the region.

Two deadly boat accidents in Congo this week have left nearly 200 dead and scores missing amid growing safety concerns on the Congo River. (Photo: Freepik)
Two deadly boat accidents in Congo this week have left nearly 200 dead and scores missing amid growing safety concerns on the Congo River. (Photo: Freepik)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: September 13, 2025 03:05:15 IST

An estimated total of over 193 people have lost their lives in two separate boat accidents this week in northwestern Congo, with dozens still missing, The Associated Press reported on Friday, quoting the Congolese authorities.

The latest incident – just a day apart from the earlier boat tragedy – was reported Thursday evening along the Congo River in Lukolela territory of Equateur Province, when a vessel carrying nearly 500 passengers caught fire and capsized in the waters. According to a report from Congo’s humanitarian affairs ministry, at least 107 people were confirmed dead even as 146 remain missing, with 209 survivors rescued near the village of Malange.

Just a day earlier, a similar incident in the Basankusu territory saw at least 86 people killed, with most of them believed to be students, state media reported.

What Caused the Accidents?

While the exact causes remain unconfirmed, the central African country’s state media attributed the Wednesday disaster to “improper loading and night navigation.” Photos from the scene circulating online showed grieving families gathered around the victims of the twin tragedies.

Meanwhile, a local civil society group blamed the government while claiming that the death toll from Wednesday’s accident is likely higher. 

The cause of Thursday’s fire and subsequent capsizing were yet to be ascertained at the time of writing this report.

Dangerous Travel on the Congo River

Boat travel on Congo’s rivers is common but risky. With few usable roads and minimal infrastructure, many villagers turn to overloaded wooden boats to traverse long-distances. 

Tags: Congo newsCongo Riverhome-hero-pos-4

RELATED News

"Good that Nepal is choosing a leader," says former Indian Ambassador to Nepal
Donald Trump Says He Will Send National Guard to Memphis – Here’s What’s Happening
Largest international B2B jewellery exhibition launched in Jeddah
What is NATO’s ‘Eastern Sentry’ Operation and Why Was It Launched?
Stabbing victims hospitalised in moderate serious condition

LATEST NEWS

Karnataka: 8 people killed, 22 injured after truck rams into Ganesh procession in Hassan
Nearly 200 Dead in Two Congo Boat Accidents This Week: What We Know So Far
"There are so many people who inspired me": Legendary actor Brahmanandam reflects on his life's philosophy in autobiography
Ahead of the Festive Season, Flipkart Witnesses Multi-Fold Growth in Electronics; Tier-2+ Regions Emerge as Major Growth Drivers
"Nerves affected our batting, but proud of bowling performance": Oman skipper Jatinder Singh after defeat against Pakistan
Historical Moment: England Becomes The Third Team To Score More Than 300 Runs In A T20 International
Himachal monsoon toll rises to 386; 218 dead in rain incidents, 168 in road crashes; losses Rs 4,465 crore: SDMA
Kathak dancer Yasmin Singh mesmerizes with her performance in Raag Megh at 'Badal Raga Samaroh'
Shots fired outside Disha Patani's Bareilly residence
Ajitesh Korupolu Showcases Hyderabad's Exciting Real Estate Evolution on Mayank's Podcast
Nearly 200 Dead in Two Congo Boat Accidents This Week: What We Know So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nearly 200 Dead in Two Congo Boat Accidents This Week: What We Know So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nearly 200 Dead in Two Congo Boat Accidents This Week: What We Know So Far
Nearly 200 Dead in Two Congo Boat Accidents This Week: What We Know So Far
Nearly 200 Dead in Two Congo Boat Accidents This Week: What We Know So Far
Nearly 200 Dead in Two Congo Boat Accidents This Week: What We Know So Far

QUICK LINKS