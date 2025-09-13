Nearly 200 Dead in Two Congo Boat Accidents This Week: What We Know So Far

An estimated total of over 193 people have lost their lives in two separate boat accidents this week in northwestern Congo, with dozens still missing, The Associated Press reported on Friday, quoting the Congolese authorities.

The latest incident – just a day apart from the earlier boat tragedy – was reported Thursday evening along the Congo River in Lukolela territory of Equateur Province, when a vessel carrying nearly 500 passengers caught fire and capsized in the waters. According to a report from Congo’s humanitarian affairs ministry, at least 107 people were confirmed dead even as 146 remain missing, with 209 survivors rescued near the village of Malange.

Just a day earlier, a similar incident in the Basankusu territory saw at least 86 people killed, with most of them believed to be students, state media reported.

What Caused the Accidents?

While the exact causes remain unconfirmed, the central African country’s state media attributed the Wednesday disaster to “improper loading and night navigation.” Photos from the scene circulating online showed grieving families gathered around the victims of the twin tragedies.

Meanwhile, a local civil society group blamed the government while claiming that the death toll from Wednesday’s accident is likely higher.

The cause of Thursday’s fire and subsequent capsizing were yet to be ascertained at the time of writing this report.

Dangerous Travel on the Congo River

Boat travel on Congo’s rivers is common but risky. With few usable roads and minimal infrastructure, many villagers turn to overloaded wooden boats to traverse long-distances.