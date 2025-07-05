Nehal Modi, Brother Of Fugitive Nirav Modi, Arrested In US Following India’s Extradition Request

Nehal Modi who is the younger brother of fugitive businessman Nirav Modi has been arrested in the US on Saturday. The arrest of Nehal who is implicated in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam took place after extradition request by India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Nehal Modi Charged For Defrauding
Nehal was indicted in 2020 for allegedly defrauding one of the world’s largest diamond companies in Manhattan. According to reports he obtaained diamonds valued at over $2.6 million through fraudulent means.
Nehal Modi’s Role in PNB Scam
This is a developing story.
