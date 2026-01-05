LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
anti-minority attacks bangladesh Indian Cricket breaking-news Brigitte Macron latest news BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Maduro anti-minority attacks bangladesh Indian Cricket breaking-news Brigitte Macron latest news BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Maduro anti-minority attacks bangladesh Indian Cricket breaking-news Brigitte Macron latest news BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Maduro anti-minority attacks bangladesh Indian Cricket breaking-news Brigitte Macron latest news BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Maduro
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
anti-minority attacks bangladesh Indian Cricket breaking-news Brigitte Macron latest news BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Maduro anti-minority attacks bangladesh Indian Cricket breaking-news Brigitte Macron latest news BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Maduro anti-minority attacks bangladesh Indian Cricket breaking-news Brigitte Macron latest news BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Maduro anti-minority attacks bangladesh Indian Cricket breaking-news Brigitte Macron latest news BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Maduro
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Neither Supported Nor Approved’ By France: Macron Criticises US Tactics In Maduro Capture, Cites Discomfort With Operation’s Method

‘Neither Supported Nor Approved’ By France: Macron Criticises US Tactics In Maduro Capture, Cites Discomfort With Operation’s Method

Macron says France neither supports nor approves US methods used to capture Nicolas Maduro, backing his exit while raising concerns over international law.

Macron says France neither supports nor approves US methods used to capture Nicolas Maduro. (Photo: X/@EmmanuelMacron)
Macron says France neither supports nor approves US methods used to capture Nicolas Maduro. (Photo: X/@EmmanuelMacron)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 5, 2026 21:10:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Neither Supported Nor Approved’ By France: Macron Criticises US Tactics In Maduro Capture, Cites Discomfort With Operation’s Method

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday responded to the United States operation that resulted in the capture of deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, drawing a clear line between the outcome of the action and the way it was carried out. Speaking during a cabinet meeting, Macron expressed France’s discomfort with the manner in which the operation was executed, according to government spokesperson Maud Brégeon, as reported by France 24.

You Might Be Interested In

Brégeon said Macron made it clear that France neither supports nor approves of the “method used” by the United States in the operation. While Paris has refrained from commenting on the broader political consequences of Maduro’s capture, Macron’s remarks highlighted France’s reservations about the conduct of such actions and reinforced its emphasis on adherence to international norms.

At the same time, Macron described deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro as “a dictator” and said that his departure was “good news for Venezuelans,” Bregeon told reporters, reflecting France’s position on the political outcome despite its disapproval of the means employed.

You Might Be Interested In

The remarks came after US forces carried out a pre-dawn operation inside Venezuela, detaining deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro along with his wife, Cilia Flores.

According to the Trump administration, the two were transferred to a US naval vessel and later flown to New York.

US authorities have said that deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro is expected to face multiple charges, including narco-terrorism, drug trafficking, and weapons-related offences, as the case moves into the judicial phase.

The operation followed months of intensified US military activity in the region.

Since September, Washington has launched dozens of strikes against vessels it claims were involved in drug trafficking linked to Venezuela.

These operations reportedly resulted in more than 115 deaths, leading legal experts to raise concerns over potential violations of international law.

US legal action against deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro dates back to President Donald Trump’s first term.

A superseding indictment unsealed on Saturday added fresh allegations of narco-terrorism and conspiracy to import cocaine, further expanding the scope of the case.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said on social media that Maduro and others “will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts,” reinforcing the administration’s legal stance.

However, President Trump’s own remarks added a broader political dimension to the operation.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, he went beyond a law enforcement justification, stating that the United States would “run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition,” while also referring to reclaiming American oil interests in Venezuela.

As deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro awaits arraignment in a federal court in New York, the legal proceedings ahead are expected to draw as much attention as the military operation that led to his capture.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Where Is Nicolas Maduro’s Wife? Deposed Venezuelan President Arrives At New York Court Alone Escorted By Heavily Armed Officials

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 9:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: emmanuel macronFrance US relationsNicolas Maduro captureUS-Venezuela

RELATED News

Where Is Nicolas Maduro’s Wife? Deposed Venezuelan President Arrives At New York Court Alone Escorted By Heavily Armed Officials

‘That Is My Job, Not To Be..’ Why Was Ruben Amorim Sacked As Manchester United Manager? Explosive Reason Leaves Fans Baffled

Another Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh, Fifth Attack In Three Weeks Amid Rising Anti-Minority Violence

40-Year-Old Hindu Widow Gang-Raped In Bangladesh, Tied To A Tree, Hair Cut Off In Brutal Torture: Report

South Korea Officially Enters Elite Club With Home-Grown KF-21 Fighter Jet, Here’s How It Stacks Up Against Tejas And F-35

LATEST NEWS

Planning for Honeymoon Outfits? Alaya F’s Hot Vacation Wardrobe Has Everyone Talking

‘Neither Supported Nor Approved’ By France: Macron Criticises US Tactics In Maduro Capture, Cites Discomfort With Operation’s Method

Triple Murder Shocks Delhi: 25-Year-Old Man Kills Mother, Sister And Younger Brother, Walks Into Police Station To Make Chilling Confession

Magnus Carlsen Brutally Trolls Manchester United After Ruben Amorim’s Sack, Says ‘Just Took Them A Year To…’

Raj Computers Academy Celebrates Three Decades of Impact in IT Skill Education in India

Surbhi Group: Redefining Urban Lifestyle

Building Trust, Brick by Brick: How Samarpan Group Is Shaping Mumbai’s Residential Future

Bihar Horror: After Heated Argument With Husband Over Phone, Wife Poisons Her Children With Pesticide-Stuffed Laddoos, Gets Arrested

Who Is Sophie Shine? Shikhar Dhawan Set To Marry His Longtime Irish Partner- Here’s Everything About Former Star Cricketer’s Soon-To-Be Bride

‘Cristiano Ronaldo Is Not Going To Win It’: Former Uruguay Player Snubs Portugal As He Names Three Favourites To Win FIFA World Cup 2026

‘Neither Supported Nor Approved’ By France: Macron Criticises US Tactics In Maduro Capture, Cites Discomfort With Operation’s Method

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Neither Supported Nor Approved’ By France: Macron Criticises US Tactics In Maduro Capture, Cites Discomfort With Operation’s Method

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Neither Supported Nor Approved’ By France: Macron Criticises US Tactics In Maduro Capture, Cites Discomfort With Operation’s Method
‘Neither Supported Nor Approved’ By France: Macron Criticises US Tactics In Maduro Capture, Cites Discomfort With Operation’s Method
‘Neither Supported Nor Approved’ By France: Macron Criticises US Tactics In Maduro Capture, Cites Discomfort With Operation’s Method
‘Neither Supported Nor Approved’ By France: Macron Criticises US Tactics In Maduro Capture, Cites Discomfort With Operation’s Method

QUICK LINKS