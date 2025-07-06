Live Tv
Nepal Earthquake: 3.5 Magnitude Tremor Hits Eastern Nepal, No Casualties Reported

Nepal Earthquake: A 3.5 magnitude earthquake shook eastern Nepal early Sunday, with its epicenter at a shallow depth of 10 km, the National Center for Seismology reported. No casualties or damage have been reported so far as authorities continue monitoring the situation. This tremor follows a 4.2 magnitude quake just a week ago, raising concerns in the earthquake-prone region.

July 6, 2025 11:33:00 IST

Nepal Earthquake: An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale struck Nepal on Sunday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported. The tremor was recorded at 8:21 am IST at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The NCS shared the update on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating, “EQ of M: 3.5, On: 06/07/2025 08:21:30 IST, Lat: 27.70 N, Long: 87.76 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal.”

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at latitude 27.70°N and longitude 87.76°E, placing it in eastern Nepal.

Nepal Earthquake: No Immediate Reports of Casualties or Damage 

As of now, there have been no reports of casualties or significant damage linked to the quake. Authorities continue to monitor the situation.

This latest tremor comes just a week after another earthquake measuring 4.2 struck Nepal on June 29, according to NCS data. The back-to-back seismic activity has raised concerns among residents in the earthquake-prone region.

Nepal Earthquake: Why Shallow Earthquakes Are Dangerous

Experts point out that shallow earthquakes, like the one recorded on Sunday, can be particularly hazardous. Because they occur closer to the earth’s surface, these tremors can release energy more forcefully, resulting in stronger ground shaking and an increased risk of damage, even from moderate magnitudes.

Nepal is highly vulnerable to earthquakes due to its location along the convergent boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. Here, the Indian plate is slowly sliding beneath the Eurasian plate in a process known as subduction. This ongoing geological movement builds immense pressure in the Earth’s crust, making the region susceptible to frequent earthquakes.

earthquakeNational Center for SeismologyNepal Earthquake
