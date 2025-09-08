LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
Home > World > Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigns from post after worst violence in two decades which claimed 19 lives

Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigns from post after worst violence in two decades which claimed 19 lives

Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigns from post after worst violence in two decades which claimed 19 lives

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 20:56:09 IST

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 8 (ANI): Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak on Monday evening stepped down from the post following deadly violence in two decades, which has so far claimed 19 lives.

As per sources, Lekhak submitted his resignation to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli during the emergency cabinet meeting held at the official residence this evening.

“The Home Minister had made it clear in the Nepali Congress meeting that he will be stepping down from the post on moral grounds. He tendered his resignation to the Prime Minister during the cabinet meeting this evening,” a source confirmed ANI.

The resignation of the Home Minister comes after the bloodiest day in two decades, which claimed the lives of at least 19 people across Nepal in protests against corruption and the social media ban.

The nation-wide protest resulted in 17 deaths in Kathmandu alone, with two deaths in Itahari City of Sunsari district. Curfew has been imposed in various locations of Kathmandu along with other districts where the protests were violent.

The Rupandehi District Administration Office, about 270 kilometres from Kathmandu, has imposed curfew in Butwal and Bhairahawa from 4 pm to 10 pm on Monday following similar protests in Kathmandu.

Chief District Officer Tokraj Pandey said the curfew has been enforced within designated zones, prohibiting any gatherings, rallies, protests, meetings, or sit-ins.

In Butwal, the curfew covers the area from Dhago Karkhana Bridge in the east to Belbas Chowk in the west, from Chidiyakhola in the north to Mangalpur in the south.

In Bhairahawa, it extends from Rohinikhola Bridge in the east to Bethari Bridge in the west, from Buddha Chowk in the north to Meudihawa in the south.

The administration also announced a ban on any gatherings or protests within 100 metres on either side of the Butwal-Belahiya road.

Meanwhile, a curfew has been imposed in Itahari of Sunsari district after protests went out of control. Chief District Officer Dharmendra Mishra said the Sunsari District Administration Office has ordered a curfew around the main square of Itahari from 3:30 pm today until further notice. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: curfewDeath TollDeathshome-ministerkathmandunepalProtestsramesh-lekhakresignationviolence

RELATED News

EAM Jaishankar calls for resilient supply chains, UN reforms at virtual BRICS Summit
Nepal Protests Turn Deadly: Police Allegedly Shoot Protester in Head Over Social Media Ban
18 killed, 200 injured as Nepal protests against social media ban turn violent
Chinese ambassador to India Xu Feihong highlights China-India ties, urges peaceful cooperation
Donald Trump Gives Hamas ‘Final Warning’ and Promises Gaza Relief – Could This End the War?

LATEST NEWS

Triple National champion Jagathishree to represent India at FIM Asia Women's Cup in Thailand
Scientists find why ultra-processed diets make you gain fat even without extra calories: Study
IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Indian-Origin UAE Coach Issues Stern Warning to Gautam Gambhir’s Indian Team
Linda Yaccarino resigns as CEO of X
Chhattisgarh Investor Connect Comes To Bastar: Driving Inclusive Growth And Empowering Local Communities
Dark matter formed when fast particles slowed down and got heavy: Study
"Filed application for SIR implementation…": Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay after SC orders inclusion of Aadhaar as identity proof
Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigns from post after worst violence in two decades which claimed 19 lives
Asia Cup 2025: Everything You Need to Know About the Format, Rules, and Super Four
MTV VMA 2025: Lady Gaga bags top honours followed by Sabrina Carpenter; Check full winners list here
Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigns from post after worst violence in two decades which claimed 19 lives

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigns from post after worst violence in two decades which claimed 19 lives

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigns from post after worst violence in two decades which claimed 19 lives
Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigns from post after worst violence in two decades which claimed 19 lives
Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigns from post after worst violence in two decades which claimed 19 lives
Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigns from post after worst violence in two decades which claimed 19 lives

QUICK LINKS