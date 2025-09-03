LIVE TV
Nestlé CEO Laurent Freixe Fired: Who is Newly Appointed Nestlé CEO Philipp Navratil

Nestlé has recently announced Philipp Navratil as its new CEO, following the firing of Laurent Freixe after an investigation revealed he was in an “undisclosed romantic relationship” with a coworker.

Nestlé CEO Laurent Freixe Fired: Who is Newly Appointed Nestlé CEO Philipp Navratil

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 3, 2025 12:02:06 IST

Nestlé has recently announced Philipp Navratil as its new CEO, following the firing of Laurent Freixe after an investigation revealed he was in an “undisclosed romantic relationship” with a coworker. 

After 40 years, the Swiss multinational appointed new Nespresso CEO Philipp Navratil. Paul Bulcke, Chairman of the Board, and Lead Independent Director Pablo Isla said, “This was a necessary decision. Nestle’s values and governance are strong foundations of our company. I thank Laurent for his years of service.”

Philipp Navratil’s Early Life 

Philipp Navratil was born in 1976 in Switzerland. He holds Swiss and Austrian nationality. In 1996, he completed his Master’s degree from the University of St. Gallen in Business Administration, Finance, and Capital Markets. Later, in 2011, he joined the Senior Management Program at the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Switzerland.

Nestlé CEO Laurent Freixe Fired: Who is Newly Appointed Nestlé CEO Philipp Navratil

 

Philipp Navratil’s Career With Nestlé 

Philipp Navratil took over one of Nestlé’s key and competitive markets, the company’s coffee and beverage business in Mexico, in 2013. Later, in 2020, he got promoted to Nestlé’s Global Coffee Strategic Business Division, where he played a key role and licensed Starbucks coffee products. 

In 2024, he became the head of Nestlé’s premium coffee brand, Nespresso. And recently, on January 1, he joined the Nestlé Executive Board. 

Philipp Navratil’s Net Worth 

Nestlé’s former CEO, Laurent Freixe, has an estimated net worth of $4 million as of July 31, 2025, according to market data. Meanwhile, Philipp Navratil’s net worth is not yet disclosed. But Laurent’s ties with Nestlé are four decades old, as Philipp Navratil connected with the company in 2013. 

Tags: laurent freixeLaurent Freixe scandalnestle ceo laurent freixePhilipp Navratil careerPhilipp Navratil educationPhilipp Navratil nestlePhilipp Navratil net worth

Nestlé CEO Laurent Freixe Fired: Who is Newly Appointed Nestlé CEO Philipp Navratil

Nestlé CEO Laurent Freixe Fired: Who is Newly Appointed Nestlé CEO Philipp Navratil

Nestlé CEO Laurent Freixe Fired: Who is Newly Appointed Nestlé CEO Philipp Navratil
Nestlé CEO Laurent Freixe Fired: Who is Newly Appointed Nestlé CEO Philipp Navratil
Nestlé CEO Laurent Freixe Fired: Who is Newly Appointed Nestlé CEO Philipp Navratil
Nestlé CEO Laurent Freixe Fired: Who is Newly Appointed Nestlé CEO Philipp Navratil

QUICK LINKS